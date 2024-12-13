Movies What Lies Beneath is an underrated film.

Just watched this film. Haven't seen it in ages.

I think it's a very good movie. I give about an 8.

Michelle Pfeiffer has the face for horror films. She has very sharp facial features and with those piercing eyes.

Can't help but be drawn to her.

The plot is somewhat predictable, but it's highly suspenseful. You don't see much violence or gore, but the anticipation for it to happen is what gets you intrigued.

There is a lot of figuring what happen kind of thing and waiting see how it unfolds.

I recommend the movie if you haven't seen it.

It's underrated imo at IMDB with only a 6.6 rating.

 
I remember thinking it was pretty good at the time but i haven't seen it since. i need to rewatch it.

there were a few horror movies from that time frame that kind of disappeared. White noise, ghost ship, mothman prophecies, some movie where a ufo was sucking people way up in the air, hollow man (although this started getting talked about more when they redid that invisible man movie through blumhouse). but a lot of scary movies from that time were forgotten about.
 
That's true.
 
I watched it once years ago.

Well acted. Well directed. Good twist.

I don't recall it being anything exceptional. Good film.
 
