Just watched this film. Haven't seen it in ages.



I think it's a very good movie. I give about an 8.



Michelle Pfeiffer has the face for horror films. She has very sharp facial features and with those piercing eyes.



Can't help but be drawn to her.



The plot is somewhat predictable, but it's highly suspenseful. You don't see much violence or gore, but the anticipation for it to happen is what gets you intrigued.



There is a lot of figuring what happen kind of thing and waiting see how it unfolds.



I recommend the movie if you haven't seen it.



It's underrated imo at IMDB with only a 6.6 rating.



