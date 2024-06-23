  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What is your top 3 of fighters that get KO'd in most brutal and weird ways?

J

justmark

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
May 25, 2024
Messages
190
Reaction score
533
The sport will be nothing without having spectacular KO's, with fighters on the receiving end selling the KOs brilliantly; so I thought it will be nice if we gathered together and made a top 3 to honor their sacrifice to satisfy our darkest and deepest desires for violence and brutality. We have had already way too many top most brutal KO artists lists, but how about top most brutalized KO'd fighters?

I will have to go with this:

1.Jonny Walker- Before joining the UFC, Jonny had a fight in which he got KO'd 4 times in 15 seconds. Every time he was KO'd in that fight, he was woke up by either a punch or by violently hitting the canvas with his head and then proceeding to get KO'd again. Then he came to UFC and got baptized in ways that even james vick will be jealous.

2.James vick - Dude was getting KO'd like a inflatable arm flailing tube man, quite similar to walker, but without the exagarate looney tunes overactions

3.Stefan Struve- Just like James vick, he was gettting KO'd like a inflatable arm flailing tube man. It was as if a skyscraper was detonated, but instead of control detonation, the scascraper was made of inflatable tube man, so we had some rubbery stuff going on
 
Nate Diaz....well not really KO worthy but if there is one thing that man can do, it is take an assbeating. Still love the Diaz bros, they put 100% into everything they do even if they are not the best.
 
giphy.gif
 
MVP knee denting Cyborg’s skull
Chandler front kick on Tony Ferguson Chin
Derrick Lewis upper cut on Curtis Blaydes

Ah I see I misread the OP, nvm.
 
Last edited:
Great picks so far. My top 3

Johnny Walker

Luke "Let me sit up and eat one more please" Rockhold

luke-rockhold-ufc.gif

and James Vick



Some honorable mentions:

James "Collosus" Thompson

tumblr_m8072mtm1O1ry1rm7o1_250.gif



Dada 5000
tuvCq6.gif

Forest Griffin*
hqdefault (9).jpg

* These lists tend to lean towards guys people dislike and thus enjoy seeing KOed, but Forrest has the crying meme moment vs Jardine, the head bouncing like a basketball sort of unintentional tap vs Rashad and the slip on a banana peel wave it off KO from Anderson.
 
Last edited:
Johnnie Walker no doubt, guy is comical when getting KTFO.
 
Charlie Brenneman in the Hendricks and Rumble's fights.

honorable mention:

giphy.gif


62cc4b9b20c80584-600x338.gif
 
Last edited:
Thomas Gifford vs Mike Davis was brutal beatdown.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Great picks so far. My top 3

Johnny Walker

Luke "Let me sit up and eat one more please" Rockhold

View attachment 1049474

and James Vick



Some honorable mentions:

James "Collosus" Thompson

The late Dada 5000
View attachment 1049472

Forest Griffin*
View attachment 1049476

* These lists tend to lean towards guys people dislike and thus enjoy seeing KOed, but Forrest has the crying meme moment vs Jardine, the head bouncing like a basketball sort of unintentional tap vs Rashad and the slip on a banana peel wave it off KO from Anderson.
Click to expand...
Dada 5000 is still alive, i think you mixed him up with Kimbo
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,115
Messages
55,738,943
Members
174,914
Latest member
SporterGo

Share this page

Back
Top