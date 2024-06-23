What is your top 3 of fighters that get KO'd in most brutal and weird ways?

The sport will be nothing without having spectacular KO's, with fighters on the receiving end selling the KOs brilliantly; so I thought it will be nice if we gathered together and made a top 3 to honor their sacrifice to satisfy our darkest and deepest desires for violence and brutality. We have had already way too many top most brutal KO artists lists, but how about top most brutalized KO'd fighters?



I will have to go with this:



1.Jonny Walker- Before joining the UFC, Jonny had a fight in which he got KO'd 4 times in 15 seconds. Every time he was KO'd in that fight, he was woke up by either a punch or by violently hitting the canvas with his head and then proceeding to get KO'd again. Then he came to UFC and got baptized in ways that even james vick will be jealous.



2.James vick - Dude was getting KO'd like a inflatable arm flailing tube man, quite similar to walker, but without the exagarate looney tunes overactions



3.Stefan Struve- Just like James vick, he was gettting KO'd like a inflatable arm flailing tube man. It was as if a skyscraper was detonated, but instead of control detonation, the scascraper was made of inflatable tube man, so we had some rubbery stuff going on