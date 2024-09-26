What is your favorite UFC walkout?

TGArthur
Square up with yo'self motherf*cker
Not just song, but event as well.
Jon Jones coming out to I'm Coming Home at UFC 197 after over 400 days of layoff is one of my favorites
"It's not what happens to the man. It's what the man does when it happens to him" - Mike Goldberg
