What is your favorite UFC walkout?

Not just song, but event as well.

Jon Jones coming out to I'm Coming Home at UFC 197 after over 400 days of layoff is one of my favorites

"It's not what happens to the man. It's what the man does when it happens to him" - Mike Goldberg

 
Currently it's Poatan but anything from Pride is the way to do it.
 
Luthien said:
Say what you say about Ronda :rolleyes:

But her walkouts had that crazy energy
:) Listen to that crowd :eek: When was the last time we had a crowd that energetic ?? o_o
and her walk out song is sick. Rousey def has one of the best walkouts in mma ever


as far as crowd energy was that not in a stadium show in australia? I don't think they've done a stadium show since
 
Pitier of Fools said:
Overeem's walk out against Bigfoot Silva was pretty epic. I'll see if I can find a video.

His getting KOed a few minutes later was pretty epic too.
Bigfoot silvas walkouts are way more epic, he’s got the swag
 
