What is your favorite rashguard brand?

What name brand would you say has the best graphics on their rashguards? Where do you guys like to get yours from?
I might have to check those out.Dokebi. Origin has also been making some good stuff lately. Scramble and Fuji are probably the highest quality, if you see anything from them you like.
Yes they have some cool stuffOnly every used Hayabusa, and I've never had any problems. Same with gloves.
I've tried pricier ones (I like the origin rashguard they gave me with the gi) but lately have been using generic TSLA rashguards for $12 on Amazon. The name brand ones are marginally better quality but cost 4 to 5 times as much. Unless you really care about making a fashion statement, the generic ones are comfy and work just fine. But buying to support a specific company is cool too.
I've come to the same conclusion for gis: they're practically all the same shit. $300 Isami sashiko or Origin vs. $60 "Your Jiu Jitsu Gear." Jackets last about 3 years in rotation, pants usually less than that.