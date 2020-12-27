What is your favorite rashguard brand?

Scramble: I love some of the designs, specially "The Warriors" one they had; mine is getting old in years and I'm sad I won't have a spare. I also have the arcade inspired shortsleeve. The Warriors one has lost a lot of colour and still holds strong. One the other hand the arcade rashie maintains the colours very well.



Former Faixa Rua brand, now called Faixa Preta: my first rashie. It has taken a looot of punishment. The design has an elastic band in the bottom hem that has withstood 6 years of use.



I didn't mind paying extra (compared to run of the mill rashguards) in either case: for Scramble, I liked the designs (I'm a fan of the movie and the Anabasis) since they weren't the usual SKULLZ&SAMURAIZ&FIRE&CHAINZ; Faixa Rua turned out to be a soldier of a rashie. Going forward I don't see appealing designs on the market I will probably go with a standard cheap rashie.