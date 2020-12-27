  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What is your favorite rashguard brand?

What name brand would you say has the best graphics on their rashguards? Where do you guys like to get yours from?
 
Dokebi. Origin has also been making some good stuff lately. Scramble and Fuji are probably the highest quality, if you see anything from them you like.
 
Peteyandjia said:
Dokebi. Origin has also been making some good stuff lately. Scramble and Fuji are probably the highest quality, if you see anything from them you like.
I might have to check those out.
 
Only ever used Canterbury Rugby rashguard and never had any issues apart from logo peeling.
 
93 Brand standard issue. I have short arms so their 7/8 length sleeves are perfect. Plus, they're blank without tons of graphics.

I also like Scramble, since they make their stuff a bit thicker.
 
Ive only bought nogi in the past but I've never had a bad word to say about them. My academy has Atama ones that my coach has given me and those are great also
 
XMartial is my go to for my gear. I found out about them when I was watching Ramsey Dewey's YT channel, they have quirky rash guards but quality is superb for me.
 
My favorite that I own is Scramble. Seems very durable. But I also have an Elite and a Sanabul and they are solid for the price
 
BCKimonos from right here in my home Province of BC! Try out their Gis!

Rashys: https://www.bckimonos.ca/collections/rashguards
Gis: https://www.bckimonos.ca/collections/brazilian-jiu-jitsu-kimonos

Here's me and our Team with the custom ones BCKimonos made for us!
70431310_741307442982255_2573709674104750080_o.jpg
 
I've tried pricier ones (I like the origin rashguard they gave me with the gi) but lately have been using generic $12 TSLA rashguards from Amazon. The brand name ones are marginally better quality but cost 4 to 5 times as much. Unless you really care about making a fashion statement, the generic ones are comfy and work just fine. But buying to support a specific company is cool too.

I've come to the same conclusion for gis: they're practically all the same shit. $300 Isami sashiko or Origin vs. $60 "Your Jiu Jitsu Gear." Jackets last about 3 years in rotation, pants usually less than that.
 
I've always liked the Tatami ones, have a few that I've been rolling in for years that are still in good shape.
 
I like some of the designs from Raven fightwear. Quality has been good as well.
 
ChickenBrother said:
I've tried pricier ones (I like the origin rashguard they gave me with the gi) but lately have been using generic TSLA rashguards for $12 on Amazon. The name brand ones are marginally better quality but cost 4 to 5 times as much. Unless you really care about making a fashion statement, the generic ones are comfy and work just fine. But buying to support a specific company is cool too.

I've come to the same conclusion for gis: they're practically all the same shit. $300 Isami sashiko or Origin vs. $60 "Your Jiu Jitsu Gear." Jackets last about 3 years in rotation, pants usually less than that.
100% agree. It's not like other sports where buying 5x expensive equipment gives you 2x performance. A 5x expensive gi or rash guard does not affect my performance in any significant way.

I buy my gi to support my friend, but my rash guards are all cheap Amazon ones.
 
Scramble: I love some of the designs, specially "The Warriors" one they had; mine is getting old in years and I'm sad I won't have a spare. I also have the arcade inspired shortsleeve. The Warriors one has lost a lot of colour and still holds strong. One the other hand the arcade rashie maintains the colours very well.

Former Faixa Rua brand, now called Faixa Preta: my first rashie. It has taken a looot of punishment. The design has an elastic band in the bottom hem that has withstood 6 years of use.

I didn't mind paying extra (compared to run of the mill rashguards) in either case: for Scramble, I liked the designs (I'm a fan of the movie and the Anabasis) since they weren't the usual SKULLZ&SAMURAIZ&FIRE&CHAINZ; Faixa Rua turned out to be a soldier of a rashie. Going forward I don't see appealing designs on the market I will probably go with a standard cheap rashie.
 
I just buy cheap under armour ones, the only ones that aren’t are from brands ran by people I know that I bought to support them
 
I can not speak to the quality but Dokebi graphics look like someone rummaged around in the Asia bin and put whatever they wanted on. The asymmetrical yin yang does my head in since the symbol is supposed to represent balanced and complimentary forces. And per their website "The back features a stylized “Dokebi” depiction with the Kanji letters behind it reading “ghost”. WTF. I do not expect them to be an expert on Asian culture but at least keep the nations and their iconography straight.

As far as the posters question +1 to cheap. I own rash guards from my school, an Atama rash guard I have had forever, a Scramble KS, and various ones I have picked up long the way. I find the only time I care about my rash guard is when I am standing in the mirror at home. After time on the mats I don't even remember what I have on.
 
