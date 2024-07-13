What is your experience with friends/family taking chemotherapy?

So far, what has been your experience with knowing people that have chemo? How much of them have been successful in treating cancer?



I don't know a single person who has been taking chemo that has beaten cancer. I was going to say one, our secretary at work. She has been taking chemo for a decade, as long as I've known her. But her life is falling apart, she's lost all her hair again and things are looking dim. We all feel very sorry for her. She's only in her 30s.



Do you guys know anyone that has had cancer and totally beat it with chemo or any other cancer treatment?