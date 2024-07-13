What is your experience with friends/family taking chemotherapy?

So far, what has been your experience with knowing people that have chemo? How much of them have been successful in treating cancer?

I don't know a single person who has been taking chemo that has beaten cancer. I was going to say one, our secretary at work. She has been taking chemo for a decade, as long as I've known her. But her life is falling apart, she's lost all her hair again and things are looking dim. We all feel very sorry for her. She's only in her 30s.

Do you guys know anyone that has had cancer and totally beat it with chemo or any other cancer treatment?
 
So far, what has been your experience with knowing people that have chemo? How much of them have been successful in treating cancer?

I don't know a single person who has been taking chemo that has beaten cancer. I was going to say one, our secretary at work. She has been taking chemo for a decade, as long as I've known her. But her life is falling apart, she's lost all her hair again and things are looking dim. We all feel very sorry for her. She's only in her 30s.

Do you guys know anyone that has had cancer and totally beat it with chemo or any other cancer treatment?
I think @fingercuffs went through chemotherapy
 
My dad, diagnosed at 36 years old with a brain tumor. Chemo and radiation for years. The tumor shrunk and never got bigger again, but the treatment shrank his brain as well, and at 49 he showed symptoms of a stroke without actually having a stroke, died a few weeks later.
 
A former coworker went through chemo for Hodgkin's lymphoma and made it. The was over 15 years ago and he's still fine. Dude was in excellent shape and was hellbent on defeating it.
 
My mom was diagnosed with colorectal cancer January 2017. She did chemo and radiation therapy. She only lasted 6 weeks until she passed away.
 
I know a few people and they are all still alive, the first one that comes to mind is a friends wife that had stage 3 colon cancer, surgery, chemo and radiation and has been cancer free for 12 years.
 
It depends on the protocol for the particular cancer. Some protocols are harsher than others. Some people get chemo for autoimmune diseases like Lupus.
 
A former coworker went through chemo for Hodgkin's lymphoma and made it. The was over 15 years ago and he's still fine. Dude was in excellent shape and was hellbent on defeating it.
I went through chemo was I was 14 years old for non-hodgkins lymphoma.

That was 30 years ago
 
Not personally, but it always seemed a bit risky to me. Using something like radiation to kill cancer cells seems a bit counter productive, but what the fuck do I know? If they don't actually have a cure, you're gonna have to make a decision on whatever method they've got and pray that it works. Cancer will definitely kill you, so roll them bones on whatever they got, I guess.
 
