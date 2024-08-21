What is your all-time top NON-p4p list?

GiganticMeat
Giganticus Meaticus, Shookologist, PhD

Joined
Oct 13, 2022




Rank fighters in terms of absolute power. Assume anyone lower than HW doesn't cut weight for this
Edit: Well I can see this is leading to confusion and is maybe too open ended. So how about ALL time top-strongest fighters list. Openweight
