What is your all-time top NON-p4p list?

GiganticMeat

GiganticMeat

Giganticus Meaticus, Shookologist, PhD
@Green
Joined
Oct 13, 2022
Messages
960
Reaction score
1,501
Rank fighters in terms of absolute power. Assume anyone lower than HW doesn't cut weight for this

Edit: Well I can see this is leading to confusion and is maybe too open ended. So how about ALL time top-strongest fighters list. Openweight
 
Last edited:
Thread title is confusing. A non P4P list of fighters who have the most power? So fighters who have power but aren't P4P worthy?
 
Lights Out 101 said:
Thread title is confusing. A non P4P list of fighters who have the most power? So fighters who have power but aren't P4P worthy?
Click to expand...
Absolute power or ability as in, who's the strongest. No p4p factored into it. Who's the baddest man

Left it open ended as to whether people want to do current fighters, or all time (which can include current fighters, of course)
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Peireira, Jiri, Ank, DDP, maybe Jan replace #6-10 for the top ten HWs.
Click to expand...
I was going to say interesting, but now I'm not sure you mean the LHWs go first or replace #6-10 of the heavyweights. One is definitely less spicy :p I'm assuming the latter
 
dm_230701_brito_ko.jpg
 
Ts being non-binary currently makes a lot more sense to me than the thread title
 
TJH Exitium said:
Thread is confusing as fuck

What is this mess?
Click to expand...
Make a top 10 list. But instead of it being a p4p all time list, it's just an all time strongest fighters list.

Include more than 10 if you want. The concept is simple.
 
So something like this, ripped off from the "Is Izzy top 10 p4p" thread

Dr Fong said:
In no particular order apart from 1, let's start listing off some names:

Fedor
Big Nog
Werdum
Cain
JDS
Cro Cop
Stipe
DC
Barnett
Coleman
Couture
Arlovski
Timmeh Timmeh
Randleman
Rizzo
Aspinall

Oh wait by 'top MMA fighters', you meant we're doing silly 'P4P' fantasies again? My bad, carry on children.
Click to expand...

Except personally, I think when you get to about DC (who indeed fought at LHW), you can start to include LHWs or even MWs. SHWs? Freakshow fighters? Go for it

I'd put Prime Bob Sapp pretty high on this list for instance
 
Striker Fox said:
1. Aspinall

the rest is impossible lol
Click to expand...
Well sure, this takes a bit of a feat of imagination, but so does a p4p list, no? Personally, all time, not sure where I put Aspinall yet, but he seems pretty promising.

Fedor and Ngannou would be near the top of my list
 
GiganticMeat said:
Well sure, this takes a bit of a feat of imagination, but so does a p4p list, no? Personally, all time, not sure where I put Aspinall yet, but he seems pretty promising.

Fedor and Ngannou would be near the top of my list
Click to expand...
oh for some reason thought you meant current fighters
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,684
Messages
56,067,390
Members
175,058
Latest member
WRLD999

Share this page

Back
Top