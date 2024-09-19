What is wrong with the Machados?? And justice for Mollywhoppery

The whole moral highground framing thing with the Neil being "an abuser P.o.s." was what made me an instant Garry fan
... it wasnt a troll

That shit with the flowers is peak simpery hahaha. Gary lives life in a flow state lol
 
HHJ said:
@Ares Black
RockyLockridge said:
he's the dude bro version of david atkinson or attenbourough, the dude from animal planet
Im sorry sherbro i cant identify any of your references. I found a canadian singer and some kind of scientist. Is this confirmation of said specialness of this man in the video?
 
HHJ said:
@Ares Black
Honestly dude, you should be fucking ashamed of yourself. Amplifying the toxic garbage content is a fucking deal breaker, and I'm only a little bit joking.

Grow the fuck up dingus. You are a middle aged man.

This is a forum for MMA discussion, not trash TMZ parasite garbage.

So. Respectfully.

Get this fucking garbage content of off my beloved karate forum.

Wasteland is that way >>>>>>>>>>>>>
 
Ares Black said:
Honestly dude, you should be fucking ashamed of yourself. Amplifying the toxic garbage content is a fucking deal breaker, and I'm only a little bit joking.

Grow the fuck up dingus. You are a middle aged man.

This is a forum for MMA discussion, not trash TMZ parasite garbage.

So. Respectfully.

Get this fucking garbage content of off my beloved karate forum.

Wasteland is that way >>>>>>>>>>>>>
I mean, if you watched the video, he has a reasonable take on the situation and mostly debunks the stuff that is not true, and simply takes them to task for some of the ways they handle things.

But I am glad you had the kneejerk reaction. It was exquisite.
 
HHJ said:
@Ares Black
You sent up a flare in an attempt to make your shitty troll parasite thread more interesting.

Congratulations. Mission accomplished.

You're welcome. Too bad this is garbage wasteland nonsense.
 
Ares Black said:
He's a braindead parasite. They are not generally known for their charisma.
Wait he is a brain dead and a parasite and makes videos on the side? Im starting to respect him and loathe him. Is he trying to make us full brains feel inadequate? That guy is a real jerk.
 
Ares Black said:
You sent up a flare in an attempt to make your shitty troll parasite thread more interesting.

Congratulations. Mission accomplished.

You're welcome. Too bad this is garbage wasteland nonsense.
Its news about Ian Machado Garry. I thought i'd simply bring it to your attention

This is top quality MMA content.
 
HHJ said:
I mean, if you watched the video, he has a reasonable take on the situation and mostly debunks the stuff that is not true, and simply takes them to task for some of the ways they handle things.

But I am glad you had the kneejerk reaction. It was exquisite.
You're welcome.

And you are fuckin retarded if you think I'm going to waste any of my finite time on this earth watching parasite diarrhea soup content. Thanks.

@OldBoy91
 
