What is wrong with the Machados?? And justice for Mollywhoppery

he's the dude bro version of david atkinson or attenbourough, the dude from animal planetWhat is going on with that video makers voice. I made it 20 seconds. Is he special?
Im sorry sherbro i cant identify any of your references. I found a canadian singer and some kind of scientist. Is this confirmation of said specialness of this man in the video?he's the dude bro version of david atkinson or attenbourough, the dude from animal planet
Honestly dude, you should be fucking ashamed of yourself. Amplifying the toxic garbage content is a fucking deal breaker, and I'm only a little bit joking.
He's a braindead parasite. They are not generally known for their charisma.What is going on with that video makers voice. I made it 20 seconds. Is he special?
I mean, if you watched the video, he has a reasonable take on the situation and mostly debunks the stuff that is not true, and simply takes them to task for some of the ways they handle things.Honestly dude, you should be fucking ashamed of yourself. Amplifying the toxic garbage content is a fucking deal breaker, and I'm only a little bit joking.
Grow the fuck up dingus. You are a middle aged man.
This is a forum for MMA discussion, not trash TMZ parasite garbage.
So. Respectfully.
Get this fucking garbage content of off my beloved karate forum.
Wasteland is that way >>>>>>>>>>>>>
You sent up a flare in an attempt to make your shitty troll parasite thread more interesting.
Wait he is a brain dead and a parasite and makes videos on the side? Im starting to respect him and loathe him. Is he trying to make us full brains feel inadequate? That guy is a real jerk.He's a braindead parasite. They are not generally known for their charisma.
Its news about Ian Machado Garry. I thought i'd simply bring it to your attentionYou sent up a flare in an attempt to make your shitty troll parasite thread more interesting.
Congratulations. Mission accomplished.
You're welcome. Too bad this is garbage wasteland nonsense.
You're welcome.I mean, if you watched the video, he has a reasonable take on the situation and mostly debunks the stuff that is not true, and simply takes them to task for some of the ways they handle things.
But I am glad you had the kneejerk reaction. It was exquisite.
Not news. Content.Its news about Ian Machado Garry. I thought i'd simply bring it to your attention
This is top quality MMA content.