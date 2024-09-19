What is wrong with the Machados?? And justice for Mollywhoppery

Ares Black said: Honestly dude, you should be fucking ashamed of yourself. Amplifying the toxic garbage content is a fucking deal breaker, and I'm only a little bit joking.



Grow the fuck up dingus. You are a middle aged man.



This is a forum for MMA discussion, not trash TMZ parasite garbage.



So. Respectfully.



Get this fucking garbage content of off my beloved karate forum.



Wasteland is that way >>>>>>>>>>>>> Click to expand...

I mean, if you watched the video, he has a reasonable take on the situation and mostly debunks the stuff that is not true, and simply takes them to task for some of the ways they handle things.But I am glad you had the kneejerk reaction. It was exquisite.