What is up with Belals eye?

I know.
Another day, another shit thread.

But I have one eye like that myself and while it makes us look sophisticated instead of mad and chicks dig it.
It is also a weird thing to have. So how did he get his? As a Sherbro I refuse to use google.

But did you know there actually is a Sherbro people? I read it in a book!

The Sherbro people are a native people of Sierra Leone, who speak the Sherbro language; they make up 1.9% of Sierra Leone's population or 134,606.
 
Is this the sophisticated look you're talking about?
fighter_Belal-Muhammad.png
 
He needs to stop with the indoors sunglasses and embrace the psycho eye
 
listen to the new JRE podcast, he talks about it. a hellacious recovery period that i'm guessing has left his eye permanently like that
 
He's got that Forest Whitaker eyes

24x8di.jpg
 
Havent listened to Joe in a long time, and idk if I can go back lol so you mind summarizing it? Was it an accident or something?
 
Got that Resident Evil look going on...

Resident-Evil-Cover.jpg
 
