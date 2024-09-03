What is up with Belals eye?

Lord Pyjamas
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jul 2, 2024
- Messages
- 465
- Reaction score
- 558
I know.
Another day, another shit thread.
But I have one eye like that myself and while it makes us look sophisticated instead of mad and chicks dig it.
It is also a weird thing to have. So how did he get his? As a Sherbro I refuse to use google.
But did you know there actually is a Sherbro people? I read it in a book!
The Sherbro people are a native people of Sierra Leone, who speak the Sherbro language; they make up 1.9% of Sierra Leone's population or 134,606.
Another day, another shit thread.
But I have one eye like that myself and while it makes us look sophisticated instead of mad and chicks dig it.
It is also a weird thing to have. So how did he get his? As a Sherbro I refuse to use google.
But did you know there actually is a Sherbro people? I read it in a book!
The Sherbro people are a native people of Sierra Leone, who speak the Sherbro language; they make up 1.9% of Sierra Leone's population or 134,606.