What is the most recent stupid way you have hurt yourself?

yesterday I thought it would be a good idea to dust off the longboard and go ride down a local hill into the parking lot below where I can cruise to my hearts content. Just a few runs I thought, but couldn't convince the kid to go with me and the wife has pretty much retired from hill riding even though she is by far the best of us.

anyway, didn't really account for it being fall and the likelihood of a lot more debris being on the ground, on about third run, right when I've nutted up and gone to the top of the hill for max velo, I hit something, wheels lock up for a fraction of a second and all my weight shitfs forward, then wheels clear whatever it was and board moves forward like the fucking thing had booster rockets because all my wieght is shooting it out from underneath my feet. i can actually feel my right foot launching it out from under me.

Stupidly I try to brace with my right arm as I fall backward, instinct being what it is. Hit the ground and feel my back lock up, because I'm an old man, and my collar bone and shoulder jolt with pain.

Lay there for a second thinking oh fuck did I really hurt myself, how the fuck and I'm going to get to the car to get help, I hope nobody saw that, and was that a peregrine falcon, because as I'm laying there I think one flew over me.

Sit up in time to see my board complete its' solo journey down hill and slam into the curb but not hop it into the busy street below, and think well if I can stand and lift my arm and make a fist, I'm gonna go get that fucker, go home and swallow a bunch of aspirin and some beer and consider myself pretty damn lucky.

Shoulder & collar bone hurt bad for about an hour but were clearly not damaged enough to go to hospital, had a shitty night's sleep and cranky old man back will probably haunt me for a couple of days. Board has some nifty new scratches but no real damage.

Thank god for slide gloves, helmets, beer and aspirin.

The really dumb part was going alone, not keeping my phone on me knowing I was alone, and not really checking to see how much shit had accumulated along my likely paths even though it is fall and I might fall.

Y'all? anyone want to share a "blessed are the dumbfucks" kind of story?
 
Glad it wasn’t much worse. My skating days are well behind me, I just bust out a couple of YouTube clips every now and then.
 
That is the thing, I don't know how old you are, but EVERYONE who knows me who I've told this to simply says

"you're too old to be doing that shit"

But I'm not doing skatepark ramp trips, toooooo scared for that shit for real, but cruising down a big enough hill to keep me "in the moment" but no so big that pee is dribbling down my leg, is fun.

I have also started to lose some people pretty close to my peer group to cancer and have more than a few people battling serious diseases that could either kill them or are taking away their ability to do physical things, so i kinda don't want to just sit around watching netflix shit or sending people funny youtube clips until I get a bad diagnosis.

on the other hand I don't want to be the idiot in the emergency room because I didn't realize how frail and off balance I have become.
 
I’m 44. Sounds like you have a good perspective on it risk wise.
 
i got you by more than a decade,

Buy a long board and fuck about on it for a bit. They are fun and stable and if you were a good skater in the past, you should be able to adapt to one pretty quickly....

If you hate it, pass it on to someone younger or sell it.

My problem is going to be getting back on the horse at this point. I have my eye on a new hill, but this fall has put some reservations in my mind for sure

self doubt.JPG
 
I tried to burn a wart off with certain type skin care acid that probably was made in siberia. It burned off the wart and everything else around it

I have now open wound on my wrist which has been hurting for 2 weeks
 
I was looking for something in my car with my hands full, not really sure what happened but I got a good pinch and just shook my head

Completely my fault
 
