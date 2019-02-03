What is the definitive Resident Evil?

This series has seen its ups and downs. The last two iterations have both been really well-received but are completely different. Resident Evil 4 is regarded as one of the best games of all time but is not really generally thought of as a traditional Resident Evil game. So if someone who'd never played a game in the Resident Evil series asked you what's the first game that should play what would you recommend? What do you think is the definitive Resident Evil experience? I just finished the Resident Evil 2 remake and it was great. But I still love the original in the remake of the original and I feel that those games capture the Resident Evil I know and remember. Right now it's a toss-up between Resident Evil 1 remake and Resident Evil 2 remake for me.