  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

What is the definitive Resident Evil?

Hitman81

Hitman81

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Sep 10, 2007
Messages
15,691
Reaction score
2,178
This series has seen its ups and downs. The last two iterations have both been really well-received but are completely different. Resident Evil 4 is regarded as one of the best games of all time but is not really generally thought of as a traditional Resident Evil game. So if someone who'd never played a game in the Resident Evil series asked you what's the first game that should play what would you recommend? What do you think is the definitive Resident Evil experience? I just finished the Resident Evil 2 remake and it was great. But I still love the original in the remake of the original and I feel that those games capture the Resident Evil I know and remember. Right now it's a toss-up between Resident Evil 1 remake and Resident Evil 2 remake for me.
 
Last edited:
REmake is the definitive title and always will be but RE4 and RE5 are the most fun to play.
 
If new to the series, def go REmake, or Res 7, they are by and far the most friendly to new players used to modern controls, and they're fucking awesome games. I would encourage playing the HD remaster of RE 1 too, just to see where the series started.

Not being able to move and shoot in RE 4 and 5 (at least you can strafe in the latter) might be jarring, as the perspective will make it feel like you should.
 
REmake, no question. It’s the best example of what I think of when I think of RE. Especially REmaster since it has an option for more modern controls.

REmake 2 is in my opinion, the best made and my new favorite but it definitely has much more modern feel.
 
RE badly needs a control overhaul. I'm enjoying RE2 remake but there at least needs to be a Dodge mechanic. IDGAF if it's a QTE. If I'm racing down a hall and there are three zombies I'm getting bit one way or another and it sucks. I shouldn't have to take one on the chin to progress. At least make the zombies' grab distance less.

7 turned me off because it was first person. Otherwise it was superb, which is a shame. With these controls I need to see around me better. If it was 3rd person I'd have liked it more but for me it's RE2 Remake.
 
Last edited:
The original number two but on the n64 console, those little add ins they put in it are awesome.
 
I was thinking about downloading remake tonight. Sherdog approved?
 
Ok. I guess I'll look for 2 remake for Black Friday.

Will you be lost if you don't play them in release order?
 
RE2 remake imo. I think this is the best RE ever made. RE7 was great but was lacking badly in the enemies departemnt. Also having one unkillable person constantly around was annoying.
 
The original for sure, that feeling when first playing it back in the day was incredible, R7 brought the horror back very cool haven’t had time to jump into REmake
 
The remaster of the RE1 remake. That game sets the standard for remakes for me.

I have to admit, I'm still a bit disappointed that the RE2 remake isn't made in the original style, though I'm sure it's a great game in it's own right.

Here's something I was wondering though: Does it let you play on the hardest difficulty first time without pre-ordering the game? I felt like that was a huge fuck up with RE7 which negatively affected my enjoyment of the game.
 
REmake old style (static cameras, puzzles, low on action- more about mood, pre-rendered backgrounds), RE4 new style (over the shoulder camera, more ammo and action, real time graphics, more freedom), RE2 Remake combo style (gunplay and camera style of 4-Rev2, puzzles of 1-0, tougher zombies/regulars like old games, better item management and saves of new games).
 
4 is my favorite for the balance of horror and action plus the creepy location and cult stuff. All around great game. I finally got 5 stars on every mercenaries level with all the characters and it was one of the most fulfilling game goals I've pulled off in a while.
 
What game should I play if I want to headshot zombies for 1-shot kills with mouse on PC? Also, Umbrella labs should be included. No fucked up camera angles like in RE1 please.
 
Blowing Dixie said:
What game should I play if I want to headshot zombies for 1-shot kills with mouse on PC? Also, Umbrella labs should be included. No fucked up camera angles like in RE1 please.
Click to expand...

Left 4 Dead
 
REmake HD if I'm being objective. 2 will always be my fav though, followed by 1.

REmake 2 is great of course. I still think 4 is the best "action" RE game.

And since I mention this in every RE thread...the dude on the cover of the US version of 1 is actually Richard and not Chris.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,805
Messages
55,650,818
Members
174,873
Latest member
mma_training

Share this page

Back
Top