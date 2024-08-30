Television What is the best ending to a TV Series?

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Inspired by these threads.

The Sopranos Ending. Did you like it??

Just finished rewatching GOT - The ending wasn't really THAT bad.

I rewatched Game of Thrones. I remember the first time I watched it I thought it was just terrible. On my 2nd go round, I didn't think it was THAT bad. There were some really bad parts 1. Way too fast. The pace didn't match the first 6 seasons. - It was rushed. 2. Teleporting people...
Probably Mr. Robot.

What say you?

"Mr. Robot" Hello, Elliot (TV Episode 2019) ⭐ 9.8 | Crime, Drama, Thriller

51m | 16
