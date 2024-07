No, Leon does not deserve an instant rematch. The fight was basically a domination from Belal. It wouldn't surprise me if most people scored the fight 4-1 for Belal with Leon winning only the 3rd round. Leon only has 2 defenses: Usman and Covington. That is not worthy of an instant rematch. If Belal and Leon fight a third time I doubt the fight goes any differently.



Leon does not like being pressured. My concern for Leon is, is his weakness now the same game plan everyone is going to on him? Lead with the jab and continuous pressure against the cage. It worked for Usman twice until he got kicked in the head and now it worked for Belal. It is time for new contenders in the WW division that have not had a title shot. You have Ian, JDM and Shavkat in the wings.