"If life occupies the first place in the hierarchy of lies, love comes immediately afterward, lie within the lie.
Expression of our hybrid position, love is surrounded by an apparatus of beatitudes and torments thanks to which we find in someone a substitute for ourselves.
By what hoax do two eyes turn us away from our solitude?
Is there any failure more humiliating for the mind? Love lulls knowledge; wakened, knowledge kills love. Unreality cannot triumph indefinitely,
even disguised in the appearances of the most exalting lie.
And moreover who would have an illusion solid enough to find in the other what he has vainly sought in himself?"
or
"Baby, don't hurt me, don't hurt me
No more."
