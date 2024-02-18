Relationship What is love?

"If life occupies the first place in the hierarchy of lies, love comes immediately afterward, lie within the lie.
Expression of our hybrid position, love is surrounded by an apparatus of beatitudes and torments thanks to which we find in someone a substitute for ourselves.
By what hoax do two eyes turn us away from our solitude?
Is there any failure more humiliating for the mind? Love lulls knowledge; wakened, knowledge kills love. Unreality cannot triumph indefinitely,
even disguised in the appearances of the most exalting lie.
And moreover who would have an illusion solid enough to find in the other what he has vainly sought in himself?"

or

"Baby, don't hurt me, don't hurt me
No more."
 
"...what people call “love” is just a chemical reaction that compels animals to breed. It hits hard, Morty, then it slowly fades, leaving you stranded in a failing marriage. I did it. Your parents are gonna do it. Break the cycle, Morty. Rise above. Focus on science."
 
You just have to find the right woman who has nowhere else to go.
 
what-is-love-jim-carry.gif
 
"...what people call “love” is just a chemical reaction that compels animals to breed. It hits hard, Morty, then it slowly fades, leaving you stranded in a failing marriage. I did it. Your parents are gonna do it. Break the cycle, Morty. Rise above. Focus on science."
Well shit... he's not wrong.
 
“Wherever they might be they always remember that the past was a lie, that memory has no return, that every spring gone by could never be recovered, and that the wildest and most tenacious love was an ephemeral truth in the end.”

-KenFlo
 
