What is it like to be knocked out?

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Darthpublican
@Blue
Joined
Jan 6, 2022
Messages
560
Reaction score
470
So yeah guys, if any of you guys has any experience with this and are willing to share your story and any lessons you’ve learned for it, that would be really cool.
Do you think you would have won the fight if you didn’t get caught?
How bad did it hurt?
What is the worst part about other then losing? Embarrassment, loss of confidence? Chin cracked?
Do you think there were any positive additions to your fighting style that came from a knockout defeat? I would think bouncing back from that as specifically the most mentally solid thing one can do in mma
 
I’ve never been kod but I have been choked unconscious at least like 10 times. Would you guys describe that as a similar feeling?
Also I actually have had a brain tumor surgically removed before so me saying I’ve never been knocked out is true, but only if we’re talking by blunt force trauma lol
 
One time my stupid ass ran and jumped onto one of those fitness balls…..while in my friends garage which slammed me on the back of my head on that concrete floor and although that blow did not knock me unconscious; I do remember seeing stars when the back of my head slammed on the concrete….definitely could have died and I still remember rolling on the floor in pain. I didn’t even go to the hospital; I was fine even though I was probably actually concussed. I’m surprised that didn’t fuck me up….certainly glad to be alive even though it may have at least somewhat knocked me retarded
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,469
Messages
55,218,697
Members
174,687
Latest member
PedalLlama

Share this page

Back
Top