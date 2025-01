If there is a specialty running store where you live, they usually have people trained in all kinds of evaluation methods to really get you the type of shoe you need. For instance, I have kind of a funny shaped foot. My bridge is very narrow but I have a wide toe box so I need a shoe with some extra room in the front but not very wide through the middle of the shoe. I also have a tendency to walk/run on the outside of my feet so I need something with less sole on the inside of the heel to keep me from putting even more pressure on the outside.