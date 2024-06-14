  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What happens to 303's gate?

IIRC, it was sold out for a 22 million gate and that was entirely due to Conor. With him gone and as good as the new additions are, I don't think it can attract a gate that massive.
What do you think happens now? Do they refund? Or are the people stuck with the new card?
I also wonder if this will impact Conor when he does return later on. Do you think his star power will suffer due to people being skeptical or is he simply too big of a star now?
Biggest gate in UFC history and then this happens. Yikes.
 
