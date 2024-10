fortheo said: About 3 months ago, he said he'd fight within 2-3 months against an opponent that nobody would expect. That clearly has not been the case. Any ideas about what's going on?



Likely it was the Asakura fight, maybe one of them got injured or the UFC decided to have Asakura do a number 1 contenders fight? Who really knows. I'll assume if Taira looks impressive vs Royval, he's got next at this point. Considering how young Taira is though, I wouldn't mind if they did do Pantoja vs Asakura or Albazi pending a Moreno win and had Taira take one more fight if he does beat Royval vs someone like Moreno/Albazi, Kai Kara or even Kape after Kape presumably runs through Bruno.