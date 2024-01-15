What happened to Justin "Big Pretty" Willis?

Login • Instagram Welcome back to Instagram. Sign in to check out what your friends, family & interests have been capturing & sharing around the world.

Who else remembers the chubby heavyweight dude from AKA who was talk of the town from 2017-2019? He had some hype behind him due to being DC's training partner and was a top ten heavyweight. He managed to piss off Tai Tuivasa after disrespecting Mark Hunt and making racial claims about Aboriginals during the peak of his UFC career. He had some steam until he ran into Curtis Blaydes in UFC Nashville. Blaydes had mocked him after their fight, calling him "Big Titty" and his stock dropped drastically.He hasn't competed in MMA since March of 2019 and looks to have gone completely off the rails since then. There was talk of him going against Walt Harris in UFC San Antonio but was apparently so out of shape, that he couldn't fight on that card despite being a HW and was immediately released by the UFC. This is the most accepted version of the story as Willis had always talked about binging on Five Guys, Shake Shack, and Wingstop after fights. (Eat the burger, not the fries! - Johny "Big Titty" Hendricks)The COVID pandemic happened and then the PFL signed him for 2021 season but he never fought and pulled out of his fight against Denis Goltsov. He never scheduled for another fight again. His Instagram is full of weird conspiracy theory BS now and seems to be completely irrelevant to the current MMA scene. There is no talk of an MMA return or anything like that. MMA seemed to be the only thing that grounded his mental state. A theory of mine is that the UFC release and being mocked by the MMA community for the Big Titty moniker and loss to Blaydes triggered some kind of mental episode in him. This is probably why he has not returned to MMA competition and the PFL pullout itself. But idk.He was always a weirdo, but certainly a character nonetheless. Nobody talks about him now and I feel this is one of the absolute QUICKEST rise/fall stories in MMA.