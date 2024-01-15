What happened to Justin "Big Pretty" Willis?

Who else remembers the chubby heavyweight dude from AKA who was talk of the town from 2017-2019? He had some hype behind him due to being DC's training partner and was a top ten heavyweight. He managed to piss off Tai Tuivasa after disrespecting Mark Hunt and making racial claims about Aboriginals during the peak of his UFC career. He had some steam until he ran into Curtis Blaydes in UFC Nashville. Blaydes had mocked him after their fight, calling him "Big Titty" and his stock dropped drastically.

He hasn't competed in MMA since March of 2019 and looks to have gone completely off the rails since then. There was talk of him going against Walt Harris in UFC San Antonio but was apparently so out of shape, that he couldn't fight on that card despite being a HW and was immediately released by the UFC. This is the most accepted version of the story as Willis had always talked about binging on Five Guys, Shake Shack, and Wingstop after fights. (Eat the burger, not the fries! - Johny "Big Titty" Hendricks)

The COVID pandemic happened and then the PFL signed him for 2021 season but he never fought and pulled out of his fight against Denis Goltsov. He never scheduled for another fight again. His Instagram is full of weird conspiracy theory BS now and seems to be completely irrelevant to the current MMA scene. There is no talk of an MMA return or anything like that. MMA seemed to be the only thing that grounded his mental state. A theory of mine is that the UFC release and being mocked by the MMA community for the Big Titty moniker and loss to Blaydes triggered some kind of mental episode in him. This is probably why he has not returned to MMA competition and the PFL pullout itself. But idk.

He was always a weirdo, but certainly a character nonetheless. Nobody talks about him now and I feel this is one of the absolute QUICKEST rise/fall stories in MMA.


I remember Hunt in their fight clearly came out to give the UFC one last "fuck you".
 
Can't really fall if you never had a rise. His biggest win is The Super CTE Samoan and a loss to Blaydes. And for missing weight.
 
He seemed to be a decent prospect for heavyweight, wonder why he stopped fighting.
 
I've heard he is a baker now.
Bread, sweet bread, biscuits, pastry, you name it
 
Neck&Neck said:
What happened to Beast Boy? Huggy bear
He was supposed to fight Chase Sherman last year but fight got canclled. He’s in his late 30’s, has a lot of fights under his belt, and is not in great shape so I wouldn’t be surprised he is injury prone.
 
Fook me, I actually saw this dude fight live at Strikeforce - Diaz vs. Noons 2

He lost a boring decision against Steve "The Hammer" Dickey
Never bet the house against the hammer, except that one time I guess
 
cheesus said:
He got the Jon Madsen treatment
Felt sorry for Madsen because his final fight on his contract he came out like a fucking wrecking ball to make a statement and absolutely murdered Yvel quickly. I guess he had no goodwill in the account and the decision to cut him was already made.

Willis was alright but boring, IMO.
 
I hope Aspinall humbles Blaydes, there has been so many unfair releases and renewals, like Makhmud Muradovm Shamil Gamzatov, Askar Askarov, Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, Slim Trabelsi, Ruslan Magomedov...etc I hope the UFC manage their business much better than that cause we know they can do better than that.

but here's my list of fighters that should be released IMO and fighters that if they're still in contract, should go if they lose their next fights:

Warlley Alves, Urijah Faber if he's still in contract with them (in the UFC fan rankings site, he's still here!!!!), Walt Harris (he should also know by himself that he should retire cause he's 0-3 in his last 3 fights after losing his daughter may she R.I.P.), Marc-André Barriault, Julian Marquez, Michał Oleksiejczuk, Mickey Gall, Cynthia Calvillo, Court McGee, Max Griffin, Nike Price, Danny Roberts, Trevin Giles, Muslim Salikhov, Abu Azaitar, Wellington Turman, Punahele Soriano, Miguel Baeza, Ihor Potieria, Rhys McKee...etc of fighters whom their wins is almost same as their losses or their losses are more than their wins, see all of that on the "List of current UFC fighters" Wikipedia.
 
The_Renaissance said:
Felt sorry for Madsen because his final fight on his contract he came out like a fucking wrecking ball to make a statement and absolutely murdered Yvel quickly. I guess he had no goodwill in the account and the decision to cut him was already made.

Willis was alright but boring, IMO.
He lost to Mike Russo and they immediately iced him.
 
