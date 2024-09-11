What Grappler improved his/her striking beyond your expectations??

Henery Cejudo.



I remember watching the Wilson Reis fight I couldn't believe the progress Cejudo made from fight to fight. Coming off a pair of back to back losses he came out and stood in the pocket throwing combos, and precise powerful varied strikes. Even his stance just seemed beter because he was suddenly comfortable on his feet.







2 years after getting TKOed by Mighty Mouse in the first, he stood in front of him for 25 minutes and won the striking in the championship rounds.



He went on to TKO Dillashaw, Moraes, and Cruz.



Not bad for a wrestler.