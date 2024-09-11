What Grappler improved his/her striking beyond your expectations??

giphy.gif
 
Nick.
His performance against Lawler back at 47 was amazing for a BJJ black belt who was never really known for his hands. Literally shocked the world.
 
Ilia Topuria
Fabricio Werdum
Charles Oliveira
Chuck Liddell
Randy Couture
Dan Henderson
BJ Penn
Justin Gaethje
Rose Namajunas🌹
 
This is a classic example!!!!!!!!!!


Any noobs who aint seen this fight, go and watch it right now !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE


 
Ilia topuria (he was/is wrestler/grappler) developed amazing high level boxing in 3 years
 
Werdum by far.
He fkcng owned Hunt with striking.

Matt Serra

Dan Henderson,
Before the birth of the H-Bomb
He was known on Sherdog as decision Dan...
 
Henery Cejudo.

I remember watching the Wilson Reis fight I couldn't believe the progress Cejudo made from fight to fight. Coming off a pair of back to back losses he came out and stood in the pocket throwing combos, and precise powerful varied strikes. Even his stance just seemed beter because he was suddenly comfortable on his feet.



2 years after getting TKOed by Mighty Mouse in the first, he stood in front of him for 25 minutes and won the striking in the championship rounds.

He went on to TKO Dillashaw, Moraes, and Cruz.

Not bad for a wrestler.
 
Well He was getting outstruck for the most part but boy he came in clutch with that flying knee. He outsmarted Hunt with that one.
 
