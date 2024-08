I have to say Jones/Aspinall personally. I'll be honest. I cannot give Jones his flowers as the kids say. Not looking at his personal life he has a very suspect fighting career. I think he lost to Gustaffon and Reyes, and he has never had an instant rematch (within a year of the first fight). I think the Gane fight was suspect and he got caught on the juice. I can't look at his career with a fair perspective but beating Aspinall would go a long way in changing that thinking.