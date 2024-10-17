What does the bomb squad do when there's no bomb threats?

I'm sure they spend time training and practicing, but once you've gotten to expert level and don't need 40 hours of training every week, then what do you do? Just sit on your ass?



And do only big cities have bomb squads? I've never seen one. I've never met anyone that worked on one. I've never even seen ads looking to recruit new bomb squad members.



And small towns that can't afford their own fire Dept often have a volunteer for dept instead. But what about bomb squads?



I should see if my town has one, and if not, I'll start a volunteer bomb squad. We could just hang out and drink beer and stuff because nobody ever bombs a small town. Yet I'd carry a cool looking badge so I get discounts at the ice cream shop and everyone will treat me like a hero. I may have drink beer too much already though