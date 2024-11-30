What Do You Think Was Rampage’s Best Ever Performance?

I’m rewatching the Rampage DVD with some of his best fights and man he was a physical monster in Pride. I would compare his strength and ability to rag doll dudes to heavyweight DC considering Igor Vovchanchyen was almost as big as Josh Barnett. What do you think was the best he ever looked in any of his fights? Not his best win, but the best he ever looked as a fighter in the cage/ring? My vote goes to the first Chuck fight, he treated Chuck with absolute disdain. Mixed in his wrestling with his heavy hands flawlessly in that fight. I don’t think any other fighter could have beat him that night other than prime Wanderlei. He looked great in that fight too before he got sent to the shadow realm.