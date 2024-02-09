What Do You Think Are Some Of The Worst Movies Ever Made?

Yeah I thought it was a s**t movie.Forrest gump? Life is like a box of chocolates bro, but your judgment is more like candy corn and peeps.
No trolling honestly hated them.T2 ?
Forrest, Forrest Gu-uump ?
Gooood Morning Viet-Nam ?
Those are amongst the worst movies ever made ?
Gotta be trolling or a real snob
No trolling honestly hated them.
Yes mostly because of that kid (the character, not the actor) and Arnold was better as the villain.Fair enough, good sir.
To each its own.
I despise many popular movies like Ghostbusters, Back To The Future Saga, or Fast & Furious with a passion.
Now did you really hate T2 !?
Yeah The Next Karate Kid was dog S**t.Die Hard 5
Highlander 2
Beverly Hills Cop 3
Expendables 4
Terminator 5
The Next Karate Kid
Yes mostly because of that kid (the character, not the actor) and Arnold was better as the villain.
Also known as I Come in Peace.
Yeah The Next Karate Kid was dog S**t.
Can't be worse than He Man movie
Dolph has a lot of stinkers, IMO.
But, I put that movie on while hungover one Saturday morning and it legitimately made my hangover worse.