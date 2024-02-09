What Do You Think Are Some Of The Worst Movies Ever Made?

First of all, I'll just say that "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" doesn't apply. It was misunderstood, not bad.

The one that comes to mind for me is "Signs". Obviously not the worst movie ever made, but the hype and blind praise that piece of shit got, seals it for me. Only movie I've ever actually walked out on at the theater.
 
Romeo and Juliet with Leonardo Dicaprio.

Titanic for lack of historical accuracy and making up a real persons suicide.

Avatar for stealing ATLAs name and making the most money.

Bee Movie because Jerry Seinfield is a creeper.
 
RoñaCastroJr said:
Fair enough, good sir.

To each its own.

I despise many popular movies like Ghostbusters, Back To The Future Saga, or Fast & Furious with a passion.

Now did you really hate T2 !?
Click to expand...
Yes mostly because of that kid (the character, not the actor) and Arnold was better as the villain.
 
The Switch with Jason Bateman. Deserves to be mentioned in a post all by itself.
 
1ec7a31bda26ed3304065d567c06fdbf.jpg


Also known as I Come in Peace.
 
MLarson said:
Yes mostly because of that kid (the character, not the actor) and Arnold was better as the villain.
Click to expand...

Lol

How about the new Terminator ?

GNR music ?

Sarah O' Connor epic escape from the asylum ?

Arnold bullying a biker ?

The epic end ?



Anyway, i get it, you dont like it.
Cheers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,091
Messages
55,049,144
Members
174,574
Latest member
ChessJitsu

Share this page

Back
Top