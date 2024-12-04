What do you think about trash talking?

13Seconds

13Seconds

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
27,061
Reaction score
55,013
It seems when any fighter talks shit, the fanbase gets divided.

For me personally I like pre fight drama and shit talking, but there is a line. When that line is crossed you're just a piece of dodoo
 
13Seconds said:
It seems when any fighter talks shit, the fanbase gets divided.

For me personally I like pre fight drama and shit talking, but there is a line. When that line is crossed you're just a piece of dodoo
Click to expand...
Trash talking is an essential part of prize fighting. A lot of the great ones are good at trash talking. Conor got to be the biggest UFC star because he was good in the cage and on the mic.

But a lot of guys are not good on the mic, and instead they come off as inauthentic and cringe. Except GSP. GSP's trash talk is awkward but memorable

giphy.gif
 
For me it's a bit of added flavour.

I can take or leave trash talk. I'm not one of those fans that cares more for outside drama or "star power" than the fights themself, nor am I one of those curmudgeons that thinks acting anything short of the perfect gentleman is killing the sport.

At the end of the day, I gravitate towards fighters for their personality AND their ability in the cage/ring.

The guys I like tend not to be the biggest trash talkers, but you bet I'll tune in when fighters get mouthy like everybody else does.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Trash talking is an essential part of prize fighting. A lot of the great ones are good at trash talking. Conor got to be the biggest UFC star because he was good in the cage and on the mic.
Click to expand...
Conor is probably one of the greatest at trash talking, but that wasn't the reason to his sucess.

Conor in 2014-2016 was just a natural in front of the camera. Not only did he predict how he was going to win his fights, but he gave specific breakdowns how it was happening. Then it happened. It was crazy.

The Irish background, flashy lifestyle and Dana support helped too. As far as pure trash talking, Conor is whack. Nate Diaz owned him verbally at every turn.
 
If you're good at it do it (like McGregor, Chael) but if you're not just be respectful and fight your arse off (Rob Whittaker)
 
If you can make me believe that the feud is real, then there is nothing like it :)
 
I prefer less drama overall, but now and then it can be entertaining, especially when they are clever with the smack talk.

But in the end, I mainly care if it delivers in the cage.
 
If it is especially witty, funny, or clever, it is entertaining; Ali made me laugh watching his antics as a kid. However, I can't think of a current MMA fighter that really fits this mold that is a trash talker. They come across the way most people do that talk that way- as trash.

I think these kinds of antics are amusing, like Tom Lawlor; that is pointedly different than your typical trash talk though.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,767
Messages
56,604,989
Members
175,305
Latest member
luvzo

Share this page

Back
Top