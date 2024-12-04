What do you think about trash talking?

For me it's a bit of added flavour.



I can take or leave trash talk. I'm not one of those fans that cares more for outside drama or "star power" than the fights themself, nor am I one of those curmudgeons that thinks acting anything short of the perfect gentleman is killing the sport.



At the end of the day, I gravitate towards fighters for their personality AND their ability in the cage/ring.



The guys I like tend not to be the biggest trash talkers, but you bet I'll tune in when fighters get mouthy like everybody else does.