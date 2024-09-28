What do you say when...

You ask older people how they are doing and they say they arent well or that theyre terrible or something similar?

I made a thread last year about how frustrated I was because my grandparents changed their minds about moving across country and staying with myself, my mom, my sibilings and our family in general. Fast forward to now and their health has declined drastically and at very quick rate. They arent doing well. And when i ask them how they are doing I feel at a loss for words when they tell me the truth.

This is easier with young people as situations they are in arent as permanent and they have more room for change, a bright future, and greener pastures.

What do you say in these situations?
 
I just say, “Have you heard the news? Christ is returning.”
There’s no faster way to make someone want to end the conversation.
 
"That's unfortunate."

It's a polite way to say "too bad" or "sucks for you."

"I just learned my wife got gangbanged by an entire football team and posted it on PornHub."

"That's... (thinks) unfortunate. Gotta go do my homework. And what was your wife's name again?" ;)
 
"That's unfortunate."

It's a polite way to say "too bad" or "sucks for you."

"I just learned my wife got gangbanged by an entire football team and posted it on PornHub."

"That's... (thinks) unfortunate. Gotta go do my homework. And what was your wife's name again?" ;)
All jokes aside this is what generally feels the most polite. "Thats unfortunate" / "im sorry to hear that".... "let me know what i can do" / "if you need anything"
 
I was going to make a joke about sending them to Switzerland 🇨🇭 but decided not too
 
"How bad we talking? Like you need a nap bad or I should take out a life insurance policy on you bad?"
 
