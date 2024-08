Lol at the glass.



I remember one of the British special forces being sent a new helmet to try . One of the guys put it on and was trying to get someone to shoot him in the head with it because of the Kevlar and the company claims that it would stop bullets up to a certain calibre.





Turns out that they were sent a mock up of the helmet to demonstrate visibility and lightness etc. Wasn't a bit of Kevlar in it at all. Mind you the guy's fellow soldiers were doubtful that shooting him in the head would have changed anything...



Hopefully that window was the same...just a mock up...