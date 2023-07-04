Elections what do you guys think about vivek ramaswamy?

not much buzz here about him at all. i'm not sure how qualified he is to be president per se, but he talks better than every other person in the field, he can run laps around everyone.

the guy is super charismatic, smart, quick witted, handles himself with class, and knows america's problems like lack of meaning, lack of unity, wokeness, ESG, and **oomer schools to name a few as well as china.

he speaks well and is really positioning himself to be an advisor in the republican or even higher in the party .

here's his channel for his videos:

https://www.youtube.com/@vivek-2024/videos
 
"i'm not sure how qualified he is to be president"

No Person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President; neither shall any person be eligible to that Office who shall not have attained to the Age of thirty five Years, and been fourteen Years a Resident within the United States.
 
Probably a nazi... ...wwwhoooo should be president...
 
P4p Islam said:
Is your schtick to just accuse everybody of being racist? Ive seen you do this in at least 6 posts.
Click to expand...

no, that's the left's shtick. calling everything they want to control racist until they control it.

and don lemon's not a racist piece of shit? he basically told vivek he was "brownsplaining" in this interview.

"i'm not saying you shouldn't express your views, but i think it's insulting that you're sitting here [gestures with his hand] whatever-ethnicity-you-are-splaining to me about what it's like to be black in america" -don lemon
 
Most people will just vote for whoever gets the most media attention and seems to be the front runner.
 
This guy looks like the second coming of Christ beside the embarrassingly low-brow circus of charlatans in the modern GOP. He's precisely what the party should be rallying behind. Get these old fuck dinosaurs and their croney bullshit out and start bringing in some fresh intellect and perspective.
 
Trump would eat him alive, tbh as would most other contenders. But he’s right about american principles and I am glad he thought Don Lemon (CNN) a lesson in black history and racism
 
