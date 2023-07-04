Super2
Banned
Banned
- Joined
- May 9, 2023
- Messages
- 648
- Reaction score
- 1,183
not much buzz here about him at all. i'm not sure how qualified he is to be president per se, but he talks better than every other person in the field, he can run laps around everyone.
the guy is super charismatic, smart, quick witted, handles himself with class, and knows america's problems like lack of meaning, lack of unity, wokeness, ESG, and **oomer schools to name a few as well as china.
he speaks well and is really positioning himself to be an advisor in the republican or even higher in the party .
here's his channel for his videos:
https://www.youtube.com/@vivek-2024/videos
the guy is super charismatic, smart, quick witted, handles himself with class, and knows america's problems like lack of meaning, lack of unity, wokeness, ESG, and **oomer schools to name a few as well as china.
he speaks well and is really positioning himself to be an advisor in the republican or even higher in the party .
here's his channel for his videos:
https://www.youtube.com/@vivek-2024/videos