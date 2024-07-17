What do you enjoy about MMA?

What I enjoy most about MMA is the guys specifically the heavyweights. There’s something about the big guys that gets me going. I’m already fantasizing about the heavyweights going head to head this year. What I love about larger men is the climax can be sudden and unexpected or it can be a nice thorough pounding throughout. Nothing more exciting than seeing the big boys hit on each other. Here are the guys I’m most attracted to:



Francis Ngannou: He definitely looks the part. The exotic foreigner who accentuates brute force, size, and girth. Can’t wait to see the champ injury-free and back in action.



Jon Jones: Jones is a thoroughbred. He can take a pounding but also give it. He has the size to put the pressure on and push guys to the brink.



Stipe Miocic: Stipe has been through the ringer. He’s been busted on a lot and taken a lot of guys best shots. Who knows how much more he can give?



Derrick Lewis: Who doesn’t like a sloppy fast finish sometimes? Lewis is great at finishing off his opponents but sometimes he gets finished off quickly as well. You never know what you’re going to get...