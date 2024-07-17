What do you enjoy about MMA?

Skill, heart, violence, superstars, the hype outside the cage, or something else?

@Ares Black was telling off someone in a thread a few days ago and his thoughts got the wheels turning in my mind. (Love ya, Ares, not ragging on you.) Today, in a thread where someone said they don't like Poirer or Gaetsche, people were jumping in to berate the dude for not appreciating their heart or violence, and those comments helped clarify my thoughts on the matter.

I'm not looking for great fights when I watch the UFC: I'm looking for an incredible display of skill. I see great fights all the time, full of heart and violence. I watch Rizin, PeeFellator, ONE, UFC and recently started dabbling in KSW and they deliver a ton of great fights. I've been involved in the local MMA scene for years and have seen a ton of fighters lay everything on the line for minimal reward. I've seen bluebelts in BJJ tournaments blow me away with their desire to win.

I know a ton of people here love the drama and hype outside the cage as much as anything that happens inside the cage. That doesn't interest me at all.

I'm looking for skills. Being able to display skill at the highest level and under great pressure.

After Pride folded, the UFC had actually lived up to their hype as being the superbowl of MMA in the sense that they did have the most skilled fighters on the planet, but that is rapidly deteriorating. Most fights in the UFC are indistinguishable from amateur fights I could watch in a ton of other places. The number of skilled fighters outside the UFC is only growing.

I don't care about heart or fighting spirit unless it's someone truly, truly exceptional, like Sakukraba.

To me, heart isn't taking a huge beating with the same disregard for personal safety as two suicidal meth-heads fithting outside a Waffle House. I care about a fighter's heart when they're doing what Mark Coleman did in the Shogun rematch because that was goddamn inspirational to me. That's a fight I actually look back at for inspiration during hard times and I can't see people doing that for Poirier vs Gaetsche.

I want to see skill, ring generalship, and improvisation that only the best in the world are capable of, and that's something that's hard to come by because there are only a few dozen fighters in MMA who can deliver that. So, yeah, it is very noticeable to me when the UFC cards stop delivering these things. I wasn't interested in ONE for the longest time because I wasn't interested in a lot of stand-up with a bit of MMA and grappling, but then I realized that the UFC was giving me a lot of shitty kickboxing with a bit of MMA and grappling mixed in. So that's when I started watching ONE because at least then I'll get to see high-level kickboxing.

A lot of the time, I watch UFC cards because the PBP threads are so enjoyable. Without you guys, I probably wouldn't watch much UFC. I'd be watching the other orgs and dropping in for cards with fighters I'm interested in.

This started as a question and turned into a rant. Sorry about that. The question is: what do you like about MMA?
 
I just love seeing men (and sometimes females), rolling around on the floor with each other in compromising positions. Not much else to it tbh.
 
I just watched the Jaxxxon podcast with Alistair and had a few beers too. But I gotta say, It's the fighters I love, the personalities. That has been it for the last 20 years.
 
Literally everything.

From the athletic freaks to the technical magicians, from humble stoic champions to loud mouth shit talkers, great win streaks, great lose streaks. People getting an opportunity they deserve or someone getting rightful comeuppance.
The game of inches that is the highest level striking, the mental chess match that is the ground game. The all time greats, the literal whos; the courage it takes to step into the cage. The pride of victory, the shame of defeat.

The only thing I don't like is LNP, which is why I'm a proponent of PRIDE rules regarding knees to the head of a grounded opponent.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
The chess match aspects of it. Who can adapt and overcome adversity.

I also enjoy the old school aspects such as the Bushido / Martial way.
Great answer.
This sport has been through phases; what works; who can apply it; how it can be countered...it keeps developing.

Ultimately though, the warrior spirit is what we are here to see.
This fight, underrated, sums it up for me. The feel of it and the intensity is different than 95% of the fights we see today and this is no exaggeration (even though ends with a gouge unfortunately).

When fighters go out there, well trained and conditioned and fight with a never say die attitude - that is what we are really here to see.

 
More so than just great fights, knockouts and submissions there's a whole culture and atmosphere that comes with a specific sport. MMA has its own culture and atmosphere and personalities, or better yet it HAD its own culture. It was this way until the WME buyout of the UFC. Since then it's been all about expanding the corporate brand and thus the sport feels more soulless than its ever felt.
 
There is so much to appreciate.

- You could have somebody getting dominated for most of the fight and then it changes in an instant (Silva vs Sonnen)
- You can have an all out war (Swanson vs Choi, shameless plug for the article I wrote on that fight that will drop on FanSidedMMA tomorrow)
- You can have a human chess match (Adesanya vs Whittaker 2)
- You can have complete technical mastery (Holloway vs Kattar)
- You can even have a total let down (Diaz vs Condit)

Obviously there are countless examples of each and I love that every Saturday night you get a chance to see it all.
 
What I enjoy most about MMA is the guys specifically the heavyweights. There’s something about the big guys that gets me going. I’m already fantasizing about the heavyweights going head to head this year. What I love about larger men is the climax can be sudden and unexpected or it can be a nice thorough pounding throughout. Nothing more exciting than seeing the big boys hit on each other. Here are the guys I’m most attracted to:

Francis Ngannou: He definitely looks the part. The exotic foreigner who accentuates brute force, size, and girth. Can’t wait to see the champ injury-free and back in action.

Jon Jones: Jones is a thoroughbred. He can take a pounding but also give it. He has the size to put the pressure on and push guys to the brink.

Stipe Miocic: Stipe has been through the ringer. He’s been busted on a lot and taken a lot of guys best shots. Who knows how much more he can give?

Derrick Lewis: Who doesn’t like a sloppy fast finish sometimes? Lewis is great at finishing off his opponents but sometimes he gets finished off quickly as well. You never know what you’re going to get...
 
