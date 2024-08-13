What do you currently drive

And what's been your absolute favorite car you've owned? Do you still have it? If not why?
 
Current: 2019 VW Polo 1.0 TSi

Best: 2014 VW Passat Variant 2.0 TSi. Sold it because it's too big for a daily driver.
 
I had a Jetta I loved it..

Have cx5 now it’s from another country but not sure they drove it here because I see a lot at Mazda dealers .

My first car was a dodge neon sport .

I wish I had a sun roof not sure why I would never use it .
 
2014 camry, Commuter car

2015 tacoma for fun. I had a 2008 tacoma also but this one we modded. For sure my favorite vehicle. Probably keep it 8 more years then try to find a 2021 5.7L V8 Tundra The final V8 tundra
Resized_Resized_20240811_194551_1723479321154_1723479350662.jpeg
 
IMG_2068.jpeg
I bought this off the lot when Reagan was President, still going to this day.
 
Uber_Noober said:
Looks like Southern California, it’s a shame those trucks are so expensive
Click to expand...
Me and the wife are looking for a new truck (we have a Tacoma), but even used Tacoma with massive amounts of miles is stupid.
 
I have a 1996 Jeep Cherokee and a 2005 Hyundai Elantra.

My favorite car was a MK 1 Golf (Rabbit) that I dropped a VR6 into.
 
