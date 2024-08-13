What do you currently drive

Looks like Southern California, it’s a shame those trucks are so expensive2014 camry, Commuter car
2015 tacoma for fun. I had a 2008 tacoma also but this one we modded. For sure my favorite vehicle. Probably keep it 8 more years then try to find a 2021 5.7L V8 Tundra The final V8 tundra
Me and the wife are looking for a new truck (we have a Tacoma), but even used Tacoma with massive amounts of miles is stupid.
Always loved the look of the side step trucks.View attachment 1057667
I bought this off the lot when Reagan was President, still going to this day.