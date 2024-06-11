What did wolverine mean with "worse of humanity in charge"

When Logan was talking to Charles. He mentioned that in the future, its run by the worse of humanity. We never got to see them. The only people we saw were scientist and few armed guards in what appears to be a prison in the futuristic New York city.



Outside it was buildings that were in ruins and no sign of civilization.



I always wondered what future humans running to the future were like. Did they not have grocery stores, banks and other basic functions, or are these people just scientist and military folks?





It seems like it was never specified the type of people running the future.