Rakic wasted too much energy moving away and fighting off the back foot, then once gassed out he tried to wrestle and clinch (unsuccessfully).



He fought like he was scared to be in the pocket or throw more then one shot at a time, so he never had the initiative against a guy in Ank who will give it to you if you are willing to pressure.



He needed to make adjustments in the 2nd round and his corner gaslit him into thinking he was up 2-0 (delusional), so he went into even deeper survival mode in round 3.



Rakic might be shook to brawl after the Jiri KO, despite his imposing size he looks incredibly tentative to move forward, throw combinations, or sit down on shots.



Wack gameplan and tactics all fight long, thought kicking off the back foot would be enough.