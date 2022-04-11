What car do you drive.

I think I got yall beat: 2008 Corvette z06, LZ3 (max optioned interior, hud, heated seats), HCI

- SBE 7 Liter Ls7, stock tr6060 6 speed Tremec Transmission



It made around 550whp with refreshed ls7 heads from West Coast Cylinder, Kooks non catted x pipe and 1 7/8 long tube headers, MSD intake manifold, Haltech CAI, Stage 2 Gp Tuning cam, tuned by Gp Tuning



Stock its faster than a hellcat, and a 10-second car with a great driver. It gets 1-2 mpg less around town than my 2.5 liter e36, and gets around 26-28 mpg at 75 mph with the AC on.







Then there's my beater 92 e36, thing has every single reinforcement plate in existence welded to the unibody and rear subframe, on its 3rd set of BC (shit) coils, solid bushing everywhere poly, some are ball joints, and two heim joints. Every single suspension component has been replaced, also the fuel lines and coolant system. It's basically ready to go rip an amateur drift event. I rebuilt the calipers, with new pistons and seals. Got the LSD rebuilt with new bearings and races, and swapped out an entire e36 m3 drive train into it minus the zf trans. Rebooted and regreased the e36 m3 axles, new wheel bearings all around, pretty much everything has been touched, fuel pump, and sender. Thing needs a tranny swap, a drive shaft and a turbo and she'll eat.



I can basically take my hands off the wheels, launch the car at 3k, and bang 2nd and 3rd and never have to do a thing with my hands because of how damn straight the car will stay. That's also in part because of the custom alignment and having an amazing alignment guy who got my specs perfect.

