What books are you reading?

purp
Here’s a few I’m reading:

Life by Keith Richards. Rambling stories from the riff meister.
God’s Promises for Every Day by Thomas Nelson. Indexed to look up what to do if you’re feeling anxious, bored, angry, jealous etc.
Batman Year One by Frank Miller. Classic graphic novel.
Reggae Roots by Kevin O’Brian Chang & Wayne Chen. Origins of reggae music told by Jamaicans.

What are you reading?
 
9781605064888-us.jpg


i read it on my phone before i go to sleep and usually puts me right out quick better than any sleeping pill
 
514vs2aycfL.jpg


for the 10 time or so

41ieRbs7vDL.jpg


41bpys-EzxL._AC_UL600_SR399,600_.jpg


919qyCEvCOL.jpg




Big Dawg said:
I am currently writing my first book.
Click to expand...
finished writing my first book I took all the way a few months ago (I did make it through 2 revisions of a previous book before scrapping it).
almost done with first draft of second book. (and actually made a whole outline for a book i decided I didn't want to write and scrapped it)
note taking begun for 3rd book
 
