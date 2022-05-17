What books are you reading?

PurpleStorm
Here’s a few I’m reading:
Life by Keith Richards. Rambling stories from the riff meister.
God’s Promises for Every Day by Thomas Nelson. Indexed to look up what to do if you’re feeling anxious, bored, angry, jealous etc.
Batman Year One by Frank Miller. Classic graphic novel.
Reggae Roots by Kevin O’Brian Chang & Wayne Chen. Origins of reggae music told by Jamaicans.
What are you reading?
