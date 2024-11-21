What aspect of our culture is at a high point?

Electronic dance music scene is huge these days, particularly in Europe. People complain that it isn't like it was in the 90's, but the scene is very much alive, with thousands of new artists and quality music coming out all the time.



The democratisation of content on the internet. While there is heaps of garbage on instagram, youtube etc. There is also a lot of amazing content as well, eg. nature streamers who document their life living off the ocean / coral reefs, or mountain climbers, or artists sharing tips on how to paint, or make music or whatever, before video content was all controlled by tv stations and media companies.



Martial arts is also more popular than ever, jiujitsu, mma and striking arts, heaps of people are learning them and the arts are growing, changing and evolving as a result.