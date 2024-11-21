What aspect of our culture is at a high point?

franquito
Things like Rock music and Action movies probably peaked a few decades ago.
But I'm sure someday we will look back at something in the 2020s, and think, "Those were the days!"
Podcasts?
Indie video games?
I'm no foodie, but it seems to me that cuisine might be at an all time high. Seems like more and more people are taking cooking and baking seriously.
As a result, the quality and inventiveness at restaurants and gastropubs seems to be better than I remember 10 or 20 years ago.
