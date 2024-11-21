  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

What aspect of our culture is at a high point?

Things like Rock music and Action movies probably peaked a few decades ago.
But I'm sure someday we will look back at something in the 2020s, and think, "Those were the days!"

Podcasts?
Indie video games?

I'm no foodie, but it seems to me that cuisine might be at an all time high. Seems like more and more people are taking cooking and baking seriously.
As a result, the quality and inventiveness at restaurants and gastropubs seems to be better than I remember 10 or 20 years ago.
 
Electronic dance music scene is huge these days, particularly in Europe. People complain that it isn't like it was in the 90's, but the scene is very much alive, with thousands of new artists and quality music coming out all the time.

The democratisation of content on the internet. While there is heaps of garbage on instagram, youtube etc. There is also a lot of amazing content as well, eg. nature streamers who document their life living off the ocean / coral reefs, or mountain climbers, or artists sharing tips on how to paint, or make music or whatever, before video content was all controlled by tv stations and media companies.

Martial arts is also more popular than ever, jiujitsu, mma and striking arts, heaps of people are learning them and the arts are growing, changing and evolving as a result.
 
