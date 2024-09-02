What are your strengths (talents) and weaknesses?

Do you ever feel like you don't really any special talents or gifts?



I grew up feeling pretty useless because I was never particularly smart, definitely not athletically gifted, no artistic talents, short, average looking, and anti-social. I got better at socializing with age but I'm not the kind of person who commands attention or be the life of the party. I'm pretty laid back and chill but also I'm not the go-getter type to get things done. It has to be something special to get me really motivated. Everything I know how to do came with a lot more time and effort compared to some people I know who just seem to "get it." Maybe the one thing I have had is that in terms of lifting weights, I seem to pack on muscle a bit faster than most of my friends.



It does seem my looks have improved with age too because I get compliments from women which never happened when I was in my 20s.



It's in the recent years people have been telling me that I have a calming presence that makes them feel at ease that might make me a good guide/counselor. I hear this mostly from women. Women also love my voice. I just need to find a way to make money from these "gifts."



I look at some people I know who are attractive, athletic, and seem to have the right mental makeup to know how to get what they want and be happy, and I find myself being a bit envious. Like life flows easier for them. It takes a lot more effort for me to be happy.



I guess it's better than some people I've met who seem to have the worst of everything. I know some guys who are poor, short, ugly, and have shitty personalities. The worst is on top of that they seemed to lack the self-awareness to work on themselves. I feel bad for them because it really seems they drew the short stick in life.



Do you guys feel gifted in some ways? Or are you terribly lacking in some ways?