What are your must buys at membership stores like costco sams bjs?

Picked up some giant bottle of Japanese BBQ sauce last week....liquid crack 👍
 
Picked up some giant bottle of Japanese BBQ sauce last week....liquid crack 👍
I know exactly what you're talking about. Never been without a bottle in the fridge since Costco started carrying it. It's so damn good.
960x0.jpg


Stacy's Pita Chips are a must. Nothing better to eat with Sabra's toasted pine nuts hummus.
d2d91b81-4520-46e6-b641-d0d42ffaedb3_1.d3c5344d0de033b0ac00f9a40e857664.jpeg
 
If these hold up anything like their underware....im a hafta give a hard pass
+1 to that. Probably the first Kirkland-branded anything I've gotten in three decades that turned out to be a disappointment. The elastic waistband in the boxer briefs dies after like half a dozen measly runs through the wash, even if you use only warm/cold water, and genter, shorter rinse cycles (and who wants to use those settings with underwear?).
 
I'm big into bbq and Costco has damn good prices on prime brisket where I live. Also pork belly for making my own bacon. TBH their meat counter in general has a good selection.
 
"In general" I find costco alcohol beverages to be a safe choice when it comes to value for money.

If you're buying wine as a gift but you are a complete newbie, you generally can't go wrong with a Kirkland brand especially with their california reds. They also have some other really cheap everyday drinking wines that are less than $10 a bottle. Their Rioja is the best value I've had in recent years and I usually get them by the case especially if I am having guests over and we go through many bottles at a time.

kirkland-signature-rioja-reserva-2019.jpg


I've also been buying their unsalted assorted nuts for years, they recently change the package so I just kept the original container to reuse.




1718674415429.jpeg
 
