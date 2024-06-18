What are your must buys at membership stores like costco sams bjs?

"In general" I find costco alcohol beverages to be a safe choice when it comes to value for money.If you're buying wine as a gift but you are a complete newbie, you generally can't go wrong with a Kirkland brand especially with their california reds. They also have some other really cheap everyday drinking wines that are less than $10 a bottle. Their Rioja is the best value I've had in recent years and I usually get them by the case especially if I am having guests over and we go through many bottles at a time.I've also been buying their unsalted assorted nuts for years, they recently change the package so I just kept the original container to reuse.