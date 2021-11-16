What Are You Reading Now?

Are any of you reading any interesting books?

I was recommended 'Prisoners of War' by a friend of mine, so I bought it and having read the first chapter, I can say that this was a good purchase. It is a page turner, I am interested in reading the sequel 'Power of Geography'. Geopolitics is pretty alien to me, thus reading 'Prisoners of War' is a great introduction to this subject.

Et toi, sherbros?
 
This thread obviously.


Bookwise,

HunterKiller - novel about submarines. Not very intellectual.

Strongman , Eddie Hall biography.

The Korean War - Max Hastings

Fifty-fifty - novel by Steve Cavanagh based around US courtrooms and the legal system. Some of the stuff is way farfetched though but entertaining.

Various cycling magazines.
 
I started reading that new Dave Grohl book last week. So, far I'm enjoying it.
 
Some bullshit thriller I got at the library. I can't even tell you the name of it. I never even know the names of authors I read. I just flip for prose I can stand and pick it up.
 
The name of the wind by patrick rothfuss. I still enjoy the fantasy genre but its hard to find really good ones, this is really good.

Creative flow by Jocelyn de kwant. Just got this one today, hoping to pick up some insights on being more mindful and creative.
 
Black Leopard Red Wolf

It's alright
 
I'm reading a biography of George Washington. He was an OG. So humble that he really didn't even want to be president. No one else got along well with all the others so he was chosen by all of them. Now at the part where he's working on his second inaugural address, which turned out being one of the most highly regarded speeches in American history. Talks a lot about how presidents aren't kings, they must respect the other branches of government, things of that nature.
 
Waiting for Leviathan Falls, last book in The Expanse series. Just finished up Gardens of the Moon, but the books in the series are crazy long, so didn't want to get invested into anything to long with Leviathan Falls a few weeks away. I've been waiting years for the last Expanse book to finish up the series and I can't wait.
 
PurpleStorm said:
I'm reading a biography of George Washington. He was an OG. So humble that he really didn't even want to be president. No one else got along well with all the others so he was chosen by all of them. Now at the part where he's working on his second inaugural address, which turned out being one of the most highly regarded speeches in American history. Talks a lot about how presidents aren't kings, they must respect the other branches of government, things of that nature.
Towering figure of American politics.

I remember reading some cool facts about him over the years like that he was widely regarded as one of the best if not the best horsemen in the entire colonies leading up to the revolution. Obviously it’s hard to quantify that but the takeaway is he was damn good.

I think there is something reassuring about the fact that over the years when the historians do their rankings of all the presidents- you often see shifts (Grant and Nixon going up as time has gone by, Ike and Truman supplanting other to be considered some of the all-time best, etc) but Lincoln and Washington are ALWAYS the top two.
 
The Kings Deception by Steve Berry
 
Aegon Spengler said:
Book of short stories by Sartre, very creepy & deep. Good stuff



Good stuff! Locke and Key was great, I own all those comics. The Boys is a great read too, and Uber
Interesting. You mind sharing the name of the Sartre book? Thanks, man.
 
PurpleStorm said:
Wow that sounds awesome. He was also pretty funny in his own unique way. Said some outrageous stuff just to jolt people into thinking outside the box.
ufcfan4 said:
Interesting. You mind sharing the name of the Sartre book? Thanks, man.
The front cover is in spoilers, but the short stories collected are: The Wall, The Room, Erostratus, Intimacy, and The Childhood of a Leader.

I'm on Erostratus now, The Wall and The Room were both great. The Wall especially has a punch line that is super dark and turns the whole story (which feels very dour and serious) into a dark joke I really didn't see coming. Reminds me a bit of Chekov when he wrote "Death of a government clerk" which imo is really funny but not until the very end

The_Wall.jpg
 
