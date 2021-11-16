What Are You Reading Now?

Kratos94








Are any of you reading any interesting books?
I was recommended 'Prisoners of War' by a friend of mine, so I bought it and having read the first chapter, I can say that this was a good purchase. It is a page turner, I am interested in reading the sequel 'Power of Geography'. Geopolitics is pretty alien to me, thus reading 'Prisoners of War' is a great introduction to this subject.
Et toi, sherbros?
