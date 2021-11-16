What Are You Reading Now?

PurpleStorm said: I'm reading a biography of George Washington. He was an OG. So humble that he really didn't even want to be president. No one else got along well with all the others so he was chosen by all of them. Now at the part where he's working on his second inaugural address, which turned out being one of the most highly regarded speeches in American history. Talks a lot about how presidents aren't kings, they must respect the other branches of government, things of that nature. Click to expand...

Towering figure of American politics.I remember reading some cool facts about him over the years like that he was widely regarded as one of the best if not the best horsemen in the entire colonies leading up to the revolution. Obviously it’s hard to quantify that but the takeaway is he was damn good.I think there is something reassuring about the fact that over the years when the historians do their rankings of all the presidents- you often see shifts (Grant and Nixon going up as time has gone by, Ike and Truman supplanting other to be considered some of the all-time best, etc) but Lincoln and Washington are ALWAYS the top two.