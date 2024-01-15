What are you playing? v.10 (Red Falcon Edition)

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla



Cruising along. Still a bit undecided about how much I like it. It's a very oddly paced game, with mini-stories making up the bulk of the campaign(so it seems, anyways). The "loot" system is a bit strange, as they've cut down on a lot of the gear, so you're not constantly switching things up, but has made upgrading gear more of a focus. I'm a bit indifferent to this change, as it cuts down on the clutter in your inventory, and makes you that much more excited when you actually a new piece of gear, but also makes looting a bit more stale at the same time.



One thing I absolutely hate, though, is the "stealth" mechanic. Not that you can't stealth in the game as usual, when attacking a base, but they have this stupid system for key missions that just doesn't work. It's completely busted. Occasionally, you'll get missions where you're clearly being directed to stealth your way through it. This involves putting on a hood and walking slowly through towns and whatnot, and blending in like you would do in the old games, as to not get detected. One problem...it doesn't work. It never works. The "detection" window is practically non-existent. Every enemy detects you in two seconds, and you just end up brawling anyways. It's so dumb. It makes the loose stealth system in the old school games, seem like "Metal Gear Solid". I don't know what the hell they were thinking here. It just doesn't work. At least there isn't an insta-fail punishment for getting spotted in these missions, but it just seems like something they threw in there, without actually programming the missions to adapt to it. Half the missions involving it, are broken by your AI companions, who are just crazy vikings who go ham whenever an enemy approaches them anyways. It's so dumb.



Not a deal breaker by any means, but it's just so damn lazy and stupid that I had to rant about it.