What are you playing? v.10 (Red Falcon Edition)

Slayers,
Again, welcome.
36 years ago this month, Japan's Konami introduced the world to badboy Contra sequel Super Contra.
With the tagline 'Destiny waits in the jungle', it was clear some serious butt-kicking was in store. Unapologetic in its run-and-gun design, 1988's Super Contra was an arcade and console hit with an alien lair for a final stage that blessed our beta lives.
Rebranded in 1990 as Super C for North American home launch and later Probotector II in Europe (1992) with robot replacements:
Playing as protagonist Bill and your BFF Lance meant shooting one of 4 cool weapons dropped by airborne item capsules and ultimately saving Earth – as well as its babes. The 4 guns available were the machine gun (M), spread gun (S), bomb gun (B) or fire gun (F), and laser gun (L).
Every weapon can be experienced after below stamp save for laser, which was commonly thought an acquired taste; note that laser runs have been done.
There was a known 10-lives cheat code on NES to ease difficulty. This required only inputting R, L, D, U, A, B at startup.
In 1997, Super Contra was ranked the 9th best all-time arcade game by Electronic Gaming Monthly. Below shows the Konami GX775 arcade system and cabinet:
Fun gameplay plus prone: (Stamped for Jungle stage)
–––
Dawgs know the score but newcomers welcome: Talk here non-threadworthy gaming and what you're up to.
First rule of gaming: Never stop being hardcore. Second rule of gaming: Never stop journeying. Third rule of gaming: Always run spread gun.
Rip and tear,
Dawgverse bless