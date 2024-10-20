Social What are the most obnoxious things about the USA as a foreigner?

The US has been getting some heat on the forum lately so I thought I'd ask. This list applies quite well to Canada too as if there ever was much cultural difference between the two, there isn't now. Non Canadians/USians, how would you rank these items? Did I miss something?

Sad-Uncle-Sam-Image.jpg


(1) Prices not including taxes
(2) Tipping
(3) Poor public transport and lack of pavements and pedestrian crossings plus jaywalking laws
(4) Gun crime / intimidation factor of guns being around
(5) Civil forfeiture / police aggression in general

(6) Expensive health care
(7) People saying they are Scottish etc.
(8) Urban decay - Homeless / mentally ill / drug addicts / aggressive beggars etc roaming free
(9) Aggressive and micromanaging waitressing
(10) Jingoism, omnipresent large flags, mocking your nationality etc
 
You mean as a foreigner living in the US? Because i cant really be bothered by any of it since i dont live there.
 
The most obnoxious thing about the USA?














Americans...?










I kid , I kid .
 
Adamant said:
Tipping should be illegal.
Click to expand...
I've been to restaurants and coffee shops where
they will ask for a tip a the register it's like why, why I'm paying you extra for getting something at the counter?
 
