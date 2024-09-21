Social What are some theories on why nearly everyone in the tech industry leans left?

How many of you work in the tech industry? - (rhetorical question don't actually answer that)

For those that do, how many of you lean left? How many of your coworkers lean left?


Why do you think that is?
 
If you’re talking about FAANG and the like, I think the message of idealism is pushed pretty hard. But there are a lot of non-tech companies with large numbers of technology employees that span the political spectrum.
 
Is it really the case that Big Tech is "left-leaning," or rather that the mainstream left-leaning paradigm (collectivism, disconnection from reality / primary of feeling over fact, shunning of independent critical thinking etc) leaves the door open for the kind of control, surveillance and censorship the people in charge want. I think it's the latter. In so far as the employees are left-leaning, they're just little NPC sponges soaking up the dominant ideology around them like most of society. People of no spine and no substance; they'd be extreme Islamists had they been born in an environment that promoted it.

There's a reason Musk is at the position he is in by the way. The powers that be wish for 360 coverage. The normies have already been eaten up by the borg, they just need to con the conservatives into giving them all their data through various freedumb controlled opposition narratives and platforms.
 
Tech is where leftist politicains are focusing government finances. In Canada Trudeau has decimated the forest industry and is after gas an oil hard. All in the name of green this and electric that.
 
Possibly related question:

Why do left leaning people tend to be younger while right leaning people are older? (I know there are exceptions so don't be a knit-picker)
 

I'm on the left/center left on most things but there are some things I would definitely be considered to be more aligned with the right on these days (I own multiple guns, not a fan of the woke nonsense, the perpetually offended crybullies, the politically correct policing of comedy, and cancel culture is stupid, to name a few things)

I think part of what leads more people on the left into tech is it's a very fluid industry that requires a range of views and thoughts to adapt to the market changes (and competitor offerings) and the left in general is more "big tent" in that regard.

There is a major downside though and it's one I've mentioned before (and a big problem with the left in general) too much attention is paid to niche extremes because the loudest people get attention and people get afraid to tell them to shut up/ F-off and unpopular/bad ideas get championed in the interest of avoiding offense.
 
It sort of began with IBM opening an office in California in 1943 due to wartime demand. Then in the 60s, 70s and 80s, you have guys like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates who are natural west coast liberals innovating/stealing around the tech world.

Atari and other major gaming companies were founded in California. Silicon Valley, etc.

For a real history lesson, you'd have to go back to the mid to late 1800s, regarding expansionism and the Civil War. Then the transcontinental railroad, which used a diverse but majority Asian workforce - and it ended in California.
 
