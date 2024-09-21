Is it really the case that Big Tech is "left-leaning," or rather that the mainstream left-leaning paradigm (collectivism, disconnection from reality / primary of feeling over fact, shunning of independent critical thinking etc) leaves the door open for the kind of control, surveillance and censorship the people in charge want. I think it's the latter. In so far as the employees are left-leaning, they're just little NPC sponges soaking up the dominant ideology around them like most of society. People of no spine and no substance; they'd be extreme Islamists had they been born in an environment that promoted it.



There's a reason Musk is at the position he is in by the way. The powers that be wish for 360 coverage. The normies have already been eaten up by the borg, they just need to con the conservatives into giving them all their data through various freedumb controlled opposition narratives and platforms.