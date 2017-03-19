What age is too old to start mma

Mainly for curiosity 2008 they said around age 20 was the limit, now I'm curious as to now
 
Travis Browne had no martial arts experience and began training MMA at the age of 26.

He eventually became a top 3 HW.

I'm not going to count guys like Randy Couture because I consider any amount of training in wrestling or boxing to be MMA training.
 
I'm having my first ammy fight at 36 on may 12th. Been training 3+ yrs ish injuries and stuff make it less than 2.5
 
I think it's less about age and more about being physically and mental prepared. You can't be some guy rolling off the couch even in your 20's and expect to be some sort of pro fighter -- unless you want to get absolutely starched. There should be a history of physicality in your life at the very least.
 
There's a guy who had his first fight in his 70s a while back . Granted of course it was still some really small time show but it's still bad ass in my opinion
 
I like consider myself fit for 31, I had my second attempt at mma at around 29, injuries, injuries, injuries haha it may be my bad luck, but for me it was a little too late, I ate well, took good supplements, even ghrp peptides and my recovery was shocking :(
 
Wouldn't start in my 40's,mid 30's would be my cut off.
 
I'd say if you start training full time having 0 background in any martial arts, you need at least 2/3 years to compete as an amateur.

after that is up to you, maybe another 2/3 years taking a fight every 4/5 months if you stay healthy
 
Fighting is brutal. If you start young your beat up by 30. Injuries are almost unavoidable in this sport. In my opinion, most often, MMA fighters don't reach their full potential for this reason.

If you get a late start to MMA, but we're athletic and fit, you have your "man" strength, wisdom, and life knowledge. And I believe a better chance at achieving your actual potential.

Personally, I think a high level gymnast or top tier rock climber could be a force if they started training at 22-23. But still have a very good chance in their later 20's.
 
I think it depends on how athletic you are. If you are decently fit and athletic, I'd say maybe 35 but that also depends what weight division.

I also wondered...anyone know if a lot of fighters go on painkillers after tough fights?
 
Important there is no limit...

But considering a career in MMA after 35....without any background... never going to happen.

But it's never to late to learn anything.
 
Never too old. depends on the individual.
 
I think it depends on how athletic you are. If you are decently fit and athletic, I'd say maybe 35 but that also depends what weight division.

I also wondered...anyone know if a lot of fighters go on painkillers after tough fights?
Painkillers are pretty rife among fighters, wrestlers and football players.

Brendan Schaubs talked about how he got hooked on oxy's after recovering from surgery.
 
Fighting is brutal. If you start young your beat up by 30. Injuries are almost unavoidable in this sport. In my opinion, most often, MMA fighters don't reach their full potential for this reason.

If you get a late start to MMA, but we're athletic and fit, you have your "man" strength, wisdom, and life knowledge. And I believe a better chance at achieving your actual potential.

Personally, I think a high level gymnast or top tier rock climber could be a force if they started training at 22-23. But still have a very good chance in their later 20's.
I agree with most everything but your last paragraph. That is like saying a power lifter or NFL player will make a great mixed martial artist based on what they can do in the weight room. Most people cannot take the punishment of getting beat on, even during the training portion where there is no cash flow opportunities.

Outside of their fixed fights, Pancrase and RINGS had things right I think about developing fighters. Instead of killing yourself in the dojo and fighting twice a year, there were more fights and the ways you could take damage was limited in terms of strikes on the ground or to the face. Former UFC matchmaker John Peretti was a big proponent of not allowing strikes to the head on the ground due to the hammer/anvil effect it had on the brain.

More fights are possible this way, along with the in ring experience --not to mention building a following for fighters. No need for a 400 fighter roster either.
 
I agree with most everything but your last paragraph. That is like saying a power lifter or NFL player will make a great mixed martial artist based on what they can do in the weight room. Most people cannot take the punishment of getting beat on, even during the training portion where there is no cash flow opportunities.

Outside of their fixed fights, Pancrase and RINGS had things right I think about developing fighters. Instead of killing yourself in the dojo and fighting twice a year, there were more fights and the ways you could take damage was limited in terms of strikes on the ground or to the face. Former UFC matchmaker John Peretti was a big proponent of not allowing strikes to the head on the ground due to the hammer/anvil effect it had on the brain.

More fights are possible this way, along with the in ring experience --not to mention building a following for fighters. No need for a 400 fighter roster either.
NFL and NBA athletes are not right for combat sports. In my opinion anyways. Which dosn't mean much. One thing that is most often disregarded is body mechanics. Understanding and controlling your body. I have a break dancing background. I came into MMA/BJJ late. 27 I think. I picked it pretty quick by most standards because I already had a good understanding of how to control my body and use foot work. Which are the 2 hardest things to get over when starting.

While NFL players are explosive. They don't have much else to offer. And I don't really see any Crossover talents for NBA players.
 
werdum hadn't started training at all(even in BJJ) til after 21 i think.
 
