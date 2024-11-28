What’s your worst holiday experience

When I made the thread title Sherdog gave me a “have you ever been cucked” thread suggestion …

Anyways, I always hear about family’s fighting over politics or whatever on Thanksgiving … but my family was never political so I never had that issue.. nor am I. My Grandmother died on Thanksgiving a few years ago, a year after my grandfather died to the date ( but not also on Thanksgiving just same date) so that was probably my worst … and I was starting a new job on the Monday after Thanksgiving, and her death… probably my worst .. how about you? Any bad holiday experiences with family or whatever ?

Happy Thanksgiving all..

Was hoping for a few light hearted “ate so much turkey I shit myself” type stories, not wives leaving you and grandparents dying.
 
Probably right now. Wife said she doesn't want to be with me any more.
Sorry to hear mate. No one is really going to be able to say much to make you feel better.
Just that if that is how she feels DO NOT try to hold on to her.
 
One time I had Thanksgiving at a diner by myself 🤣
 
