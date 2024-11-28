What’s your worst holiday experience

When I made the thread title Sherdog gave me a “have you ever been cucked” thread suggestion …



Anyways, I always hear about family’s fighting over politics or whatever on Thanksgiving … but my family was never political so I never had that issue.. nor am I. My Grandmother died on Thanksgiving a few years ago, a year after my grandfather died to the date ( but not also on Thanksgiving just same date) so that was probably my worst … and I was starting a new job on the Monday after Thanksgiving, and her death… probably my worst .. how about you? Any bad holiday experiences with family or whatever ?



Happy Thanksgiving all..



What was your worst holiday experience?