What’s your favorite thing about her?

The Hash Slinging Slasher
What’s your favorite thing about your wife or gf? Mine is probably that she goes above and beyond to help those in need. She spends time every week volunteering and trying to make the world a little better.
And what’s your least favorite thing?
Mine is that she can be extremely stubborn when she has her mind set on something. It can be like talking to a wall when we have a disagreement about something.
