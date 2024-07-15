What’s your favorite thing about her?

The Hash Slinging Slasher

The Hash Slinging Slasher

What’s your favorite thing about your wife or gf? Mine is probably that she goes above and beyond to help those in need. She spends time every week volunteering and trying to make the world a little better.

And what’s your least favorite thing?
Mine is that she can be extremely stubborn when she has her mind set on something. It can be like talking to a wall when we have a disagreement about something.
 
I'm single now and my last ex was a fucking nutjob but my favorite thing about her was how interested in animals she was since I was too. The child-like wonder was endearing to watch.
She also sucked dick like no other.

She was also crazy as fuck and would get randomly pissed for no reason and throw things at me. Like she would wake up and decide "today I'm going to be shitty." The sex wasn't worth that bullshit.
 
That sucks, I’ve been lucky to not really have to experience a psycho.
 
Ambition. Every professional development cert or specialization aspect in her field, she goes after. Really motivates you to keep up.


Also, she's great at keeping every single household or personal item stocked. I don't think I have had to think about running low on toothpaste, brush heads, mouthwash, soap, deodorants, ect in a decade.
 
