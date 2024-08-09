biscuitsbrah
So where I live there is a lot of Japanese bakeries and a couple solid French bakeries/cafes. Along with local places too.
I’m no pastry connoisseur, but I have tried a couple of pastries, and I still can’t find anything better than the almond croissant.
You know that almond creme filled croissant. So good. They sell one at Trader Joe’s as well. 10/10
Flaky, buttery croissants are already god tier, but then you add that almond creme and it just takes it to another level.
There is also this Japanese/local bakery that has these taro/mochi kind of gluteny bread. It’s covered in sesame seeds and it’s my second favorite.
My third has to be the scone. A good blueberry scone with that sugary, kind of frosted crust is one of a kind. There are a lot of bad or mid tier scones out there though, so beware of which ones you purchase. My Whole Foods has a really great one.
1. Almond coissant
2. Mochi bread roll thing
3. Blueberry scone
What are your top pastries? And why is the croissant the king of pastries?
