Social What’s your favorite pastry?

So where I live there is a lot of Japanese bakeries and a couple solid French bakeries/cafes. Along with local places too.

I’m no pastry connoisseur, but I have tried a couple of pastries, and I still can’t find anything better than the almond croissant.
You know that almond creme filled croissant. So good. They sell one at Trader Joe’s as well. 10/10

Flaky, buttery croissants are already god tier, but then you add that almond creme and it just takes it to another level.

There is also this Japanese/local bakery that has these taro/mochi kind of gluteny bread. It’s covered in sesame seeds and it’s my second favorite.

My third has to be the scone. A good blueberry scone with that sugary, kind of frosted crust is one of a kind. There are a lot of bad or mid tier scones out there though, so beware of which ones you purchase. My Whole Foods has a really great one.

1. Almond coissant
2. Mochi bread roll thing
3. Blueberry scone

What are your top pastries? And why is the croissant the king of pastries?
 
Donuts
Pain au chocolat
Chocolate fondant
Chou à la crème
 
Definitely Croissants. When I lived in Canada and I'd go to Tim Hortons I'd always get their cheese croissants
 
Lobster Tails
Vanilla_Lobster_Tail__90457.1687548374.jpg


Apple Strudel
Apple-Strudel-Apfelstrudel-23.jpg
 
All the bakeries around me serve Frozen to bake goods. Sad stuff man.
 
I'm pretty partial to a nice blueberry muffin.
 
Zer said:
Definitely Croissants. When I lived in Canada and I'd go to Tim Hortons I'd always get their cheese croissants
Click to expand...
Even a sub par croissant is still pretty good, kinda like pizza.
 
