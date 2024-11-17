What’s the difference between hating Jones for roid use but wank over Pride and 2000s fighters?

If it weren’t for the dramas and incidents Jones caused outside the Octagon, i’m sure no one would bat an eye for his PED use and would call him the best fighter.



Or else how would you explain the large % MMA community that hate him for his PED use but have a hard on for everyone who fought in the late 90s to 2010s, were known roid to the gills and some who got caught for it?



It’s jealousy looking for every excuse to hate him for clearing the division for 3 generation and ending their fan favourites careers.