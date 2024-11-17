  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

What’s the difference between hating Jones for roid use but wank over Pride and 2000s fighters?

Misanthropist

Misanthropist

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 25, 2014
Messages
3,045
Reaction score
2,485
If it weren’t for the dramas and incidents Jones caused outside the Octagon, i’m sure no one would bat an eye for his PED use and would call him the best fighter.

Or else how would you explain the large % MMA community that hate him for his PED use but have a hard on for everyone who fought in the late 90s to 2010s, were known roid to the gills and some who got caught for it?

It’s jealousy looking for every excuse to hate him for clearing the division for 3 generation and ending their fan favourites careers.
 
Misanthropist said:
If it weren’t for the dramas and incidents Jones caused outside the Octagon, i’m sure no one would bat an eye for his PED use and would call him the best fighter.

Or else how would you explain the large % MMA community that hate him for his PED use but have a hard on for everyone who fought in the late 90s to 2010s, were known roid to the gills and some who got caught for it?

It’s jealousy looking for every excuse to hate him for clearing the division for 3 generation and ending their fan favourites careers.
Click to expand...
1731808975092.jpeg
 
Pretty much everyone was on the juice in PRIDE so it was an even playing field. Jones blatantly cheated to gain an advantage.
 
You goddamn fucking muppet.

Let me break this down for sub 100 IQ.

Pride everyone is allowed to go 150.

UFC you can't go over 80 or you get a ticket.

Jon Jones goes 178 and runs over a pregnant woman and then goes back to get his cocaine.

Nobody else is allowed to do that.

Jesus fucking christ
 
Meanwhile his opponents Bader, Vitor, Machida, Jackson, Evans, Sonnen, Shogun and Gus before they suddenly got “out of shape” doesn’t get the same criticism. Ever.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,337
Messages
56,515,986
Members
175,262
Latest member
thadnt

Share this page

Back
Top