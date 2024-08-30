Were/are you dissapointed that Aliens had alot more action than the first movie?

Now dont get me wrong, I get that people might PREFER the slow atmospheric horror tone of the first movie...but since we now know what the Alien is and what it does, I think it's a stroke of genius for Cameron to expand this universe in a different way and still keep the intensity of the first film. Now instead of helpless mechanics and scientists, we have a bunch of badass marines with heavy weaponry. So we have a whole different situation here, a fresh take. They spend a LONG buildup before we encounter any xenos. More than an hour into the movie.So by then we have established all the characters and actually care about what happens to many of them. It is the GOAT sequel of all time.Some people dont like the IDEA of Aliens being an "action" film but who gives a fuck? Is it GOOD? yes! Is it GOD-Tier? YES! Does it respect the material? 1000 percent.There are definite parallels between this topic and Terminator I and II (also both directed by Cameron) but ill make a seperate thread on that.