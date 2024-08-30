Were/are you dissapointed that Aliens had alot more action than the first movie?

Now dont get me wrong, I get that people might PREFER the slow atmospheric horror tone of the first movie...but since we now know what the Alien is and what it does, I think it's a stroke of genius for Cameron to expand this universe in a different way and still keep the intensity of the first film. Now instead of helpless mechanics and scientists, we have a bunch of badass marines with heavy weaponry. So we have a whole different situation here, a fresh take. They spend a LONG buildup before we encounter any xenos. More than an hour into the movie.

So by then we have established all the characters and actually care about what happens to many of them. It is the GOAT sequel of all time.

Some people dont like the IDEA of Aliens being an "action" film but who gives a fuck? Is it GOOD? yes! Is it GOD-Tier? YES! Does it respect the material? 1000 percent.

There are definite parallels between this topic and Terminator I and II (also both directed by Cameron) but ill make a seperate thread on that.
 
I mean, at this point I've been watching it too long to really even remember my first viewing. I think its a classic example when it's done right, theres not much to complain about. I revisit both movies fairly often and the disparity in tones is always interesting. But they're both classic movies, so I wouldn't complain. We could have gotten a " 6 more people trapped with an Alien" movie, but would it have been as good as Aliens? Nah.
 
I was too young to remember first viewing, but I appreciated the extra action in Aliens. More into that sort of movie in general, so it works for me.
 
thank god is was done by JC
otherwise it could have been a failure
 
I'm personally not as much of a fan of Aliens as most are and I think Alien is a far better movie. That said there's a lot to like about the movie and as a follow up to Alien its solid. Adds a lot of iconic details to the franchise like the queen and the smart guns and even the term xenomorph. All that said I think the Marines in the movie are shallow caricatures with the exception of Hicks and so I much prefer the cast and characters of the first film
 
They were just soldiers instead of mechanics and scientists. They still came off as real enough. The movie let us hang out with them for a long while before the killin started and it legit sucked when guys like Apone and Drake died. Alot of people in real life would panic like Hudson did. He was there to reflect the fears of the audience like Lambert in the first movie.
 
Personally I was never a big fan of Aliens either. To where I even prefer Alien 3 for all its problems. The SFX and aesthetics in Aliens are great, but I didn't think it was that exciting an action flick and adding a kid/the family gimmick with Hicks was lame af.

One thing I liked about Alien 3 is how it immediately killed off Newt and Hicks and dumped Ripley on a planet of rapist criminals. That's the kind of nihilistic and bleak storytelling I appreciate
 
Soldiers often act just like that. Constant jokes, and trying to one-up each other and the like. Just from what I have been told mind you. Not a soldier or anything, but many friends said it was like this until there was some action to be done.
 
