Went to a Tim Kennedy seminar

I got to go to a Tim Kennedy seminar recently. It was a cool experience, the total event was about 3 hours. Kennedy is one energetic dude and engaging instructor. He did a good job making you feel like he cared about what he was doing and had some wicked humor. He even hung around after to shoot the shit with the people in attendance. Recommended to all the 6'5 280lbs specimens on this site.

1000006304.jpg
 
Kennedy was such a beast.

Remember when Roger Gracie got him in full back control right away in their fight and Kennedy handled it with ease. Fucking impressive.
 
Damn I was about comment something about Tim's hairline but OP gets his head shaved by god. Also who is the dude in the suit?
 
Thanks for sharing, TS

Can you ask Tim if he found Hitler? Thanks
 
