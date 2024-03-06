Went to a Tim Kennedy seminar

Throwin Bombs
Chins fade, highlight reels don't.
I got to go to a Tim Kennedy seminar recently. It was a cool experience, the total event was about 3 hours. Kennedy is one energetic dude and engaging instructor. He did a good job making you feel like he cared about what he was doing and had some wicked humor. He even hung around after to shoot the shit with the people in attendance. Recommended to all the 6'5 280lbs specimens on this site.