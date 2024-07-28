Weird trend that Saudi cards are the best cards now.

I had two friends over last night and we were talking about how much we liked UFC 300; inevitably the discussion turned to what is the next stacked card? It was then I realized the cards I’ve been looking forward to most recently have all been the Saudi/Abu Dhabi cards. I guess that’s where the money is and you can look at UFC Noche 2 (Riyadh season) as the most recent indicator.



Anyone disconcerted by this? What does this mean for us as North American fans? Just a thought.