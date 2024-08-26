Weird food concoctions that worked?

fingercuffs

I had some kale, garlic, oregano and onion in the fridge on their last legs, a can of sardines in chilli sauce, a can of tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, some mozzarella, chicken stock and spaghetti.

It worked out really nicely. Weird idea but it's fun making something out of nothing with things in the fridge that would go in the bin if you didn't use them up. And no need to get meat out of the freezer to use.

Sounds gross and had it failed I'd've just bunged a pizza in the oven and taken it on the chin as a fail but it was a really nice lunch.
 
