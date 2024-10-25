Weigh in Shookology observations and bets

WillyWarminski
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Sep 4, 2024
- Messages
- 173
- Reaction score
- 303
Okay gangsters.
Having carefully dissected the ceremonials and face offs, I have judged the following bouts to be a DEAD CERT outcome, based upon my expert level Sherdog shookology analyses.
I've used the following methods of proven psychological steps:
How they look at one another.
Their face off stance.
My wet finger in the air.
As a Doctor, I can say for sure.
Naurdiev>Silva
Hugo>Basharat
Cerquiera>Aslan
Murphy>Ige
Rakic>Ankalaev
Max>Toppie
Bobby and Borz are 50/50. Bet on the draw.
Having carefully dissected the ceremonials and face offs, I have judged the following bouts to be a DEAD CERT outcome, based upon my expert level Sherdog shookology analyses.
I've used the following methods of proven psychological steps:
How they look at one another.
Their face off stance.
My wet finger in the air.
As a Doctor, I can say for sure.
Naurdiev>Silva
Hugo>Basharat
Cerquiera>Aslan
Murphy>Ige
Rakic>Ankalaev
Max>Toppie
Bobby and Borz are 50/50. Bet on the draw.