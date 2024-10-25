Weigh in Shookology observations and bets

Okay gangsters.
Having carefully dissected the ceremonials and face offs, I have judged the following bouts to be a DEAD CERT outcome, based upon my expert level Sherdog shookology analyses.

I've used the following methods of proven psychological steps:

How they look at one another.
Their face off stance.
My wet finger in the air.

As a Doctor, I can say for sure.

Naurdiev>Silva
Hugo>Basharat
Cerquiera>Aslan
Murphy>Ige
Rakic>Ankalaev
Max>Toppie

Bobby and Borz are 50/50. Bet on the draw.
 
I didn't see the weigh in, but Toporia has been shook since April

MixCollage-17-Apr-2024-01-58-PM-6330.jpg
 
