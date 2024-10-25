Weigh in Shookology observations and bets

Okay gangsters.

Having carefully dissected the ceremonials and face offs, I have judged the following bouts to be a DEAD CERT outcome, based upon my expert level Sherdog shookology analyses.



I've used the following methods of proven psychological steps:



How they look at one another.

Their face off stance.

My wet finger in the air.



As a Doctor, I can say for sure.



Naurdiev>Silva

Hugo>Basharat

Cerquiera>Aslan

Murphy>Ige

Rakic>Ankalaev

Max>Toppie



Bobby and Borz are 50/50. Bet on the draw.